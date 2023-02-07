Walt Disney World has announced the end date for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a complimentary dining gift card with a maximum of $750 available to resort hotel guests. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day theme park ticket. The value of the digital card is determined by the Disney Resort hotel and length of stay. The value is not related to the number of guests on the hotel reservation. There will be only one Disney Dining Promo Card per room.

12 HOURS AGO