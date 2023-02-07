Read full article on original website
REVIEW: Battery Park Becomes Central City With Seafood Boils, Beignets, and King Cake for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for classic food at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023, stop by the Battery Park pavilion for the taste of Central City. Menu for Central City at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Crawfish &...
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
Disney Shares First Look at Moon Girl, Coming to Disney California Adventure February 15th, 2023
Hi everyone! Moon Girl will be appearing at Disney California Adventure starting February 15th, 2023 for a limited time, and.
Bob Iger Wants to Build Big Park Expansions
Disney’s first 2023 earnings call was jam-packed with news about restructuring, cost-cutting, and the future of streaming services. Unsurprising, since those are topics CEO Bob Iger signaled he’d address upon returning. However, he also expressed optimism about Walt Disney World and Disneyland, briefly outlining expansion ideas. This also isn’t a surprise, as the Parks & […]
The Wonderful Guide to the Wonderful References of Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys”
When Disneyland announced that they would be launching a new nighttime spectacular celebrating 100 years of the company that would reference each of the 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios titles, I thought – “Challenge Accepted.” I knew finding each reference would be a daunting task, then they threw me and all the other fans out there […]
New Magical Creatures Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to get even more magical at Universal Studios Japan. New magical creatures will be coming to meet guests in the land this March. Starting March 17th, guests will be able to meet new magical creatures at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan. Guests […]
New planDisney Podcast: Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Available Now
Guests are loving the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, happening now through February 20. Disney Parks Blog shared that there is a new special episode of the planDisney Podcast where panelists Aena D. and Prince S. share their top tips for experiencing culinary, musical, and visual arts from around the world. What’s Happening: Check out the […]
ALERT! You Can Save Big on Disney Favorites Right NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When you’re a Disney fan, sometimes it can feel like you’re part of one big family or part of a massive group of friends. And friends make sure to tell other friends when they can save BIG on their favorite items, right?! Of course they do!
Which version of Fantasmic! is the better show?
Fantasmic! is the only nighttime show that is performed at multiple parks. It is such great entertainment, but which park wins? Fantasmic! Fantasmic! is a nighttime show performed at Disneyland Park in Disneyland and Hollywood Studios in Disney World. The premise of the show is that Mickey is transported into a dream where he dances […]
23 Reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023
Visiting Walt Disney World, or anywhere, may not be for everyone in 2023. That decision should be left up to you and your family. All of those reasons are valid for you, but there are plenty of reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023, and we give you 23 of them. Get it? 23 for 2023? Aren’t we clever?
Disney+ Releases Trailer For “j-hope IN THE BOX”
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, that follows BTS star j-hope as works on his first solo album. What’s Happening: Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, which is set to debut later this month on the streamer. Starring j-hope of […]
“A Kiss Goodnight,” An Explosive Look at Disneyland Fireworks History!
Walt Disney introduced fireworks to the skies above Sleeping Beauty Castle way back in the summer of 1956, and the tradition has continued to grow into a cornucopia of year-round nighttime spectaculars. From the original Fantasy in the Sky to today’s projection-filled shows, Walt’s beloved “Kiss Goodnight” has become an essential piece of the magic […]
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced
Walt Disney World has announced the end date for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a complimentary dining gift card with a maximum of $750 available to resort hotel guests. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day theme park ticket. The value of the digital card is determined by the Disney Resort hotel and length of stay. The value is not related to the number of guests on the hotel reservation. There will be only one Disney Dining Promo Card per room.
The Best and Worst Moderate Resorts at Disney World
Disney World has three resort categories: deluxe, moderate, and value. Moderate resorts are a great blend of pricing, accommodations, and amenities. But, which one should you stay at? Check out my ranking to help you decide. Why you should consider a stay at a moderate resort Do you want the best of both worlds? Reasonable […]
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration Livestream
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a livestream for the Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration. The livestream will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at 8:00 p.m. It will be on Facebook. Though we’ve already been able to experience Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood thanks to technical...
Update for the Disney World Dining Promotion
Time is ticking! You will not want to miss out on the current Walt Disney World dining promotion. Disney Dining Plans Disney Dining Plans allowed guests to budget for meals before they actually took their vacations. This allowed them to enjoy meals without worrying about extra expenses on their trip. Before Disney world closed for Covid-19, Disney […]
Everything you need to know about Guest Relations at Disney World
Find yourself needing help at Disney World? Check out our guide to see where to find Guest Relations and how they can help. Guest Relations Whether you’re new to vacationing at Disney World or go frequently, everyone needs help sometimes. Located throughout Disney World, Guest Services can help you enjoy a hassle-free experience. They can […]
Adventure Island To Debut “Shaka-Laka Shores” Kid-Friendly Splash And Play Area
Adventure Island in Tampa, is set to open for the 2023 season on March 4th, with a new kid-friendly area that will feature interactive elements, sure to entertain the youngest of park guests. What’s Happening: Adventure Island, Tampa’s Premier Water Park, will open for the 2023 season on March 4 with the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka […]
Disney Responds to Nelson Peltz No Longer Pushing for Distracting ‘Proxy War’
The Walt Disney Company shared a statement saying they “appreciate the decision” by Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group to stop pushing for Peltz to be on the company’s board, ending the “proxy war” between the two. Peltz and Trian Group had been pushing to...
Disney100 Decades and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collections Coming Soon to shopDisney
Two more Disney100 merchandise collections are coming soon to shopDisney, and likely to Disney Parks soon after. First up is the Disney100 Decades Collection (not to be confused with The Eras collections). ShopDisney didn’t share any images of the merchandise in this collection, but we don’t have to wait long for the first series to launch.
