Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
disneybymark.com
The Wonderful Guide to the Wonderful References of Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys”
When Disneyland announced that they would be launching a new nighttime spectacular celebrating 100 years of the company that would reference each of the 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios titles, I thought – “Challenge Accepted.” I knew finding each reference would be a daunting task, then they threw me and all the other fans out there […]
disneybymark.com
23 Reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023
Visiting Walt Disney World, or anywhere, may not be for everyone in 2023. That decision should be left up to you and your family. All of those reasons are valid for you, but there are plenty of reasons to visit Walt Disney World in 2023, and we give you 23 of them. Get it? 23 for 2023? Aren’t we clever?
disneybymark.com
New Tinker Bell Light-Up Loungefly Backpack at Walt Disney World
You may not be able to fly in real life, but you can feel like a pixie with this new Tinker Bell light-up Loungefly mini backpack available at Walt Disney World. Tinker Bell Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack – $98. The backpack is black, with gold around the edges and...
disneybymark.com
Hours Extended Through April 1 at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom
The Walt Disney World calendar has been updated to extend the hours at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in February and March, and on April 1. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom will now be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on February 26, 28,...
disneybymark.com
Update for the Disney World Dining Promotion
Time is ticking! You will not want to miss out on the current Walt Disney World dining promotion. Disney Dining Plans Disney Dining Plans allowed guests to budget for meals before they actually took their vacations. This allowed them to enjoy meals without worrying about extra expenses on their trip. Before Disney world closed for Covid-19, Disney […]
disneybymark.com
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced
Walt Disney World has announced the end date for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a complimentary dining gift card with a maximum of $750 available to resort hotel guests. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day theme park ticket. The value of the digital card is determined by the Disney Resort hotel and length of stay. The value is not related to the number of guests on the hotel reservation. There will be only one Disney Dining Promo Card per room.
disneybymark.com
Sneak Peek at New Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage Coming to Disneyland
In Friday morning’s live stream, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings unveiled an artist rendering of the brand new horse-drawn carriage coming to Disneyland Resort in the Fall. The new coach is surrounded by details that were inspired by the classic Disney love story, Cinderella. Handcrafted platinum and gold elements include a pumpkin canopy and an interior shrouded in delicate vines.
disneybymark.com
Moon Girl Coming to Disney California Adventure Later This Month
To coincide with the premiere of “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” on Disney Channel and Disney+, Moon Girl herself will be appearing in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15. “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+. The series follows...
disneybymark.com
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
disneybymark.com
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Unveils New Collection of Princess-Inspired Gowns, Reveals New Coach For Disneyland Resort
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons has unveiled a new collection of Disney Princess-inspired gowns and a new collection of bridesmaid dresses, as well as the reveal of a new coach coming to weddings held at the Disneyland Resort. What’s Happening: Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, together with Allure Bridals, have launched their 2023 collection […]
disneybymark.com
New planDisney Podcast: Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Available Now
Guests are loving the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, happening now through February 20. Disney Parks Blog shared that there is a new special episode of the planDisney Podcast where panelists Aena D. and Prince S. share their top tips for experiencing culinary, musical, and visual arts from around the world. What’s Happening: Check out the […]
disneybymark.com
Everything you need to know about Guest Relations at Disney World
Find yourself needing help at Disney World? Check out our guide to see where to find Guest Relations and how they can help. Guest Relations Whether you’re new to vacationing at Disney World or go frequently, everyone needs help sometimes. Located throughout Disney World, Guest Services can help you enjoy a hassle-free experience. They can […]
disneybymark.com
The Best and Worst Moderate Resorts at Disney World
Disney World has three resort categories: deluxe, moderate, and value. Moderate resorts are a great blend of pricing, accommodations, and amenities. But, which one should you stay at? Check out my ranking to help you decide. Why you should consider a stay at a moderate resort Do you want the best of both worlds? Reasonable […]
disneybymark.com
New Magical Creatures Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to get even more magical at Universal Studios Japan. New magical creatures will be coming to meet guests in the land this March. Starting March 17th, guests will be able to meet new magical creatures at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan. Guests […]
disneybymark.com
“A Kiss Goodnight,” An Explosive Look at Disneyland Fireworks History!
Walt Disney introduced fireworks to the skies above Sleeping Beauty Castle way back in the summer of 1956, and the tradition has continued to grow into a cornucopia of year-round nighttime spectaculars. From the original Fantasy in the Sky to today’s projection-filled shows, Walt’s beloved “Kiss Goodnight” has become an essential piece of the magic […]
disneybymark.com
Disney Responds to Nelson Peltz No Longer Pushing for Distracting ‘Proxy War’
The Walt Disney Company shared a statement saying they “appreciate the decision” by Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group to stop pushing for Peltz to be on the company’s board, ending the “proxy war” between the two. Peltz and Trian Group had been pushing to...
disneybymark.com
Fan Model of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO Set
According to LEGO Ideas, The LEGO Review Board has been evaluating new product ideas, and one of those would be very popular with fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas. What’s Happening: Over the past several months, the LEGO Review Board has evaluated 51 product ideas between early May 2022 and early September 2022. One of […]
disneybymark.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Responds With “Everything Is On the Table Right Now” When Asked About Potential Hulu Sale
Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “everything is on the table right now” when asked about selling Hulu, according to Variety. What’s Happening: Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger is back in power and was asked what Hulu’s future was in an interview on Thursday on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. “Everything is on the table right […]
disneybymark.com
Moon Girl from “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” to Meet at Disney California Adventure Beginning February 15th
As Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur prepares to make its debut on the Disney Channel, the titular Moon Girl will also be appearing in-person at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15th. What’s Happening: For a limited time beginning February 15th in Hollywood Land, you can encounter and interact with Moon Girl from Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, […]
Comments / 0