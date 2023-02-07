Read full article on original website
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Toyota Settles For $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Toyota's automotive financial division, Toyota Motor Credit Corp. (TMCC), has settled with the state of Massachusetts for $7.6 million over allegations it took part in illegal loan practices, though the automaker denies any wrongdoing. Per Automotive News, the state's Attorney General, Andrea Joy Campbell, announced the settlement late last week....
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
Investopedia
Gold Giant Newmont Makes $17 Billion Takeover Bid for Australian Rival
Denver-based gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM) said it proposed a $17 billion all-stock buyout of rival Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest gold producer, in a deal that would mark this year's biggest U.S. merger. The deal would significantly close the supply gap between Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by market...
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates.
BBC
South Africa's power cuts hit vineyards: No power, no pinot
South Africans are struggling with crippling power cuts on a daily basis, which are imposing huge costs on business. As the country's grape harvest gets under way, there are fears about the impact on the wine industry. The rumble of tractors, the churning of the wine press and occasional bouts...
China keeps insisting its real estate market is not in a crisis — even as just about every sign points to the opposite
The IMF recently said China's real-estate issue needs "further action," and developers just recorded their worst quarter in years.
Unilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.
fintechmagazine.com
Cashflows CEO talks careers, diversity & 'Women in Fintech'
Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO of the Digital payments fintech, Cashflows, talks about her journey into fintech the latest trends and women in in the space. Hannah Fitzsimons is the CEO of Cashflows - the London-based digital payments fintech. She joined the company in May 2022 after more than a decade at Elavon, holding several positions and working her way up to EVP and General Manager.
fintechmagazine.com
Webinar: Preparing for increased liability for payment firms
Join global payment enablement platform NMI for this webinar to discover what payment providers must know about the prospect of increased liability. Global payment enablement platform NMI is set to deliver a webinar aimed at payment providers, which will tell them everything they need to know about the prospect of increased liability in the industry.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel’s Foreign Currency Reserves Are Way Up
Israel is swimming in hard foreign currencies like the US Dollar, the British Pound and the Euro. The Bank of Israel (BOI) reported that Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2023 stood at $201 billion, an increase of $6.782 billion from their level at the end of the previous month. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 39%.
FDRA: What to Expect With Retail Footwear Prices This Year
Footwear is inherently complex—requiring numerous materials to form natural or synthetic uppers, insoles, outsoles, linings, laces, metal eyelets, boxes and more—but it is still subject to the same underlying macroeconomic and global forces that affect all fashion categories. In a presentation at Texworld Evolution NYC last week, Gary Raines, chief economist for the Footwear Distributors and Retailers Association (FDRA), gave historical data and projections for five such powerful forces: cotton (laces), cattle (leather), crude oil (synthetics and shipping), pulp (tissue and packaging) and currencies (about 96 percent of footwear is imported). Cotton Cotton is well off its near-term high touched nearly a year...
Futurism
China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings
China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
marketscreener.com
China remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year
BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade between Germany and China rose to a record level last year, making the Asian country Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row despite political warnings in Berlin about excessive dependence. Goods worth around 298 billion euros ($320 billion) were traded between...
Autoweek.com
Another EV Startup Lays Off Staff to Stay Afloat
EV startup Arrival announces plans to lay off 50% of its staff in order to cut costs, after abruptly focusing on the US market for its planned production and sales. The company has dropped plans for all models but the electric Van, 10,000 of which have been ordered by UPS.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
ffnews.com
OPEC Fund supports critical infrastructure in Africa with $50m loan to Africa Finance Corporation
The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org) have signed a US$50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation across the continent. The proceeds of the 10-year loan will be used to improve connectivity,...
