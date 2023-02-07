Ever since the public school system has eliminated drivers education, people's driving skills have gotten worse. Drivers don't know how to navigate traffic circles, they don't signal before changing lanes and they don't understand the consequences of auto accidents.I don't like bike lanes taking up road space and I don't like bicycles not being taxed for the road space they are using. At night the lighting on bikes are inadequate. When vehicles sharing the same road and are traveling at speeds that are vastly different, there will be collisions. The countries population is getting older and their bike riding days are over.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
What Ever Happened to the DZ Discovery Zone in Kalamazoo?
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
5 Spots Where You Can Get Warm and Cozy in SW Michigan
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
The Best Places to get Sushi in Southwest Michigan
7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
Next Level Volleyball in Kalamazoo Gets TikTok Famous
Even The Dead Deserve To Be Clean: Kalamazoo Headstone Cleaning
This Local Farmers Market Supplies Kalamazoo With Fresh Produce During Winter Months
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2