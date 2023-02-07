Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Rural Quincy, Suspect’s Identity Released
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in rural Quincy yesterday evening. Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens told Quincy media outlets in a press conference yesterday evening that deputies responded around 4 p.m. to 5th Street and West Radio Road, west of Illinois Route 57, just southwest of Quincy about reports of a suicidal subject. Officers blocked all traffic to West Radio Road for well over two hours during the incident.
khqa.com
newschannel20.com
Former Adams County sheriff facing forgery, misconduct charges
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Adams County sheriff is now on the wrong side of the law. Brent Fischer is charged with three counts of forgery and one count of official misconduct. According to an indictment Fischer is accused of improperly providing a law enforcement officer certification. The...
khqa.com
KWQC
Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
KBUR
Fort Madison woman arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kimberly Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested Thursday, February 9th, in the 1500 block of Avenue G following a traffic stop. Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested on an active arrest warrant for voluntary absence from custody as well as numerous felony drug charges.
theproxyreport.com
ourquadcities.com
Teen arrested after school threat
A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release. Through investigation, it was...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole thousands from company, police allege
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked. Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.
KBUR
Macomb police: woman charged with 1st degree murder in stabbing death of husband
Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department says a woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her husband. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 5:44 AM Macomb Police responded to 1680 Wheeler Circle for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to the residence and observed 27-year-old Rickey Haymer lying on the floor with a stab wound.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
khqa.com
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
ourquadcities.com
Driver rammed squad cars at Davenport Walgreens, police allege
Driver drank from liquor bottles, displayed knives, police allege. A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot. Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 a.m., Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road. The vehicle...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
