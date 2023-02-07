Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department says a woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her husband. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 5:44 AM Macomb Police responded to 1680 Wheeler Circle for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to the residence and observed 27-year-old Rickey Haymer lying on the floor with a stab wound.

