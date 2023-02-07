ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Midwest states pave the way for large livestock operations

Midwest states are paving the way to welcome large livestock operations by limiting local control over the facilities. Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states are trying to attract more CAFOs — concentrated animal feeding operations — which hold thousands of head of livestock, such as hogs. These produce a lot of waste and some rural communities are against them.
NEBRASKA STATE
WBUR

A look at the 1st week of legal in-person sports betting in Mass.

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a little over a week since people started placing legal sports bets at the state's three approved casinos. We ask the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission how the first days have gone, and what she expects ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The cost and future of coal-fired power in Kentucky

A new study finds the majority of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are more expensive to operate than swapping out for solar. That's according to the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes looks at what the findings could mean for the future...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBUR

High school equivalency exam is now free for learners in Mass.

Adult learners earning their high school credentials in Massachusetts can now take the high school equivalency exam for free. The state has been covering the cost of the General Educational Development exam, or GED, since fall of 2022. Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started covering the cost for the state's other recognized option, known as the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, according to a news release Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy