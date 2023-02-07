Read full article on original website
Midwest states pave the way for large livestock operations
Midwest states are paving the way to welcome large livestock operations by limiting local control over the facilities. Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states are trying to attract more CAFOs — concentrated animal feeding operations — which hold thousands of head of livestock, such as hogs. These produce a lot of waste and some rural communities are against them.
A look at the 1st week of legal in-person sports betting in Mass.
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a little over a week since people started placing legal sports bets at the state's three approved casinos. We ask the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission how the first days have gone, and what she expects ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
As more patients travel to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood...
The cost and future of coal-fired power in Kentucky
A new study finds the majority of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are more expensive to operate than swapping out for solar. That's according to the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes looks at what the findings could mean for the future...
The battle against election misinformation persists for Pennsylvania voting officials
Voting officials in the swing state of Pennsylvania are still dealing with election misinformation. Voting rights advocates hope more election reforms could help fend off any disruptions in 2024. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.
High school equivalency exam is now free for learners in Mass.
Adult learners earning their high school credentials in Massachusetts can now take the high school equivalency exam for free. The state has been covering the cost of the General Educational Development exam, or GED, since fall of 2022. Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started covering the cost for the state's other recognized option, known as the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, according to a news release Thursday.
Bill would create panel to evaluate title insurance costs and lack of oversight
State Rep. Antonio Cabral is pressing the Legislature to regulate title insurance — a type of coverage that costs homebuyers thousands of dollars and is sold without government oversight in Massachusetts. The New Bedford Democrat’s bill would create a commission to examine the costs and practices in the multi-billion...
Sununu moves closer to presidential run with creation of new fundraising committee
Gov. Chris Sununu has launched a fundraising vehicle to solicit unlimited contributions from national donors, a key step as he pursues a potential presidential candidacy in 2024. Sununu first confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that he had formed the "Live Free or Die" committee, a 501(c)(4) organization that permits politicians...
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
Wait? File? What Mass. residents should know about their 62F rebates and tax returns
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. This time last week we were bracing for unthinkable wind chills, and now… we’ll see near-record highs, with temperatures reaching 60. That’s called shorts weather in New England.
