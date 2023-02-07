Adult learners earning their high school credentials in Massachusetts can now take the high school equivalency exam for free. The state has been covering the cost of the General Educational Development exam, or GED, since fall of 2022. Beginning this week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started covering the cost for the state's other recognized option, known as the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, according to a news release Thursday.

