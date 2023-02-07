ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
coinchapter.com

Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline

A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
WBUR

Russia moves to fight sanctions and boost oil prices

Russia has announced it will curb its oil production. The move is an effort to boost prices and defy price caps. Those caps were set as part of the sanctions aimed at keeping Russian oil profits from funding the war in Ukraine. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with Mike...
WBUR

Hong Kong political activists' trial began Monday

Some of Hong Kong's most high-profile political activists went on trial Monday. The 16 defendants could face up to life in prison if convicted under the controversial national security law. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
WBUR

55 years later, the Kerner Report on racial unrest in America still resonates

Editor's note: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive. After a series of riots took place in cities in the mid-1960s, the government commissioned a report to look into the roots of racism and inequality in the U.S. The Kerner Report findings were stark: White racism was the...
WBUR

U.S. prosthetics clinic helps Ukrainian amputees

Editor's note: Due to a scheduling change, this piece did not air on Feb. 9, 2023, as planned. A prosthetics clinic that once served mostly American military veterans is now helping Ukrainian amputees get state-of-the-art artificial limbs. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
WBUR

My Canadian Girlfriend

Did you have a friend in middle school, high school, or college that claimed they were in a long distance relationship with someone really awesome and super hot...but darn it, you could never meet their girlfriend, boyfriend, or SO, because he/she/they lived in Canada?. Of course you did. And if...

