Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage could run out of room to store snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hasn’t had a major snowfall since back-to-back storms in December, but Anchorage Street Maintenance Manager Paul VanLandingham said that some of the city’s snow disposal sites are already full or quickly getting that way. VanLandingham that if Anchorage gets another big accumulation, tough...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

ANCHORAGE, AK
addictedtovacation.com

16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition

Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Accidental death caused by carbon monoxide exposure

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 8, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence in Wasilla for reports of an unresponsive male with possible carbon monoxide exposure. EMS and fire units were already on the scene attempting CPR when troopers arrived. Fire units discovered dangerously high CO levels inside the...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families

In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

First week of Clayton Allison trial wraps, prosecution to continue its case

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?

At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place

Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
ANCHORAGE, AK

