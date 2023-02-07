Read full article on original website
BBC
Decision due for 250 homes on greenfield land
A final decision over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes will be taken later this week. Developer Bloor Homes wants to build 250 homes on land near Whitycombe Farmhouse, between Banbury and Drayton. Residents have raised objections over parking, the loss of greenfield land and the impact of the...
BBC
Eden Project Morecambe investment prompts housing questions
A councillor has questioned how a seaside eco-tourism attraction will impact housing for local residents. The comments, at a Lancaster City Council meeting, come after Eden Project Morecambe secured government funding last month. The project is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which has attracted 22...
A Man Demolished His Basement Wall and Discovered an Ancient Underground City With 20,000 Inhabitants
The man sledgehammered his wall and uncovered a tunnel behind it, as well as further tunnels beyond. Following exploration, it was discovered to be an 18-story-deep underground metropolis complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
tinyhousetalk.com
574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K
Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Cost of living: Seventy families on Sheppey food pantry waiting list
A food pantry in the most deprived ward on the Isle of Sheppey said demand has hit an all time high amid the cost of living crisis. Seashell's Children's Centre in Sheerness delivers around 50 emergency food parcels every week and currently has a waiting list of 70 families. A...
Britain is addicted to the wrecking ball. It’s trashing our heritage and the planet | Phineas Harper
The obliteration of 50,000 buildings a year is crass vandalism, says Open City chief executive Phineas Harper
Converted chapel with swimming pool hits the market
The four-bedroom home also has a sauna. The post Converted chapel with swimming pool hits the market appeared first on Talker.
BBC
Wirral homes rejected after concerns raised over Stone Age site
Plans to build 240 homes on greenbelt land have been rejected after concerns were raised about the remains of a Stone Age site. The homes would have been built on land around Greenhouse Farm - also known as Appleby's Farm - near Greasby, Wirral. More than 6,000 have signed a...
BBC
Plans to dim City of London's skyscrapers to save energy
Buildings in the City of London would be required to switch off or dim their lights at night under proposals submitted by the area's governing body. The City of London Corporation said the plans were part of its bid to "cut light pollution and save energy". The plans state new...
BBC
North Norfolk: The place where one in 10 homes are largely unused
"I will never be able to buy my own home here," says Polly Robins, a third-generation resident of Wells-next-the-sea, a North Norfolk town sitting in an area of outstanding natural beauty. She is philosophical rather than bitter about her property prospects. "I would want to own my place, but only...
BBC
'Proud to be a Nimby': Onshore wind divides East Yorkshire
Mike Padgett opposes any more wind turbines in his village of Sancton in East Yorkshire. But Ellis Jacklin, who's from nearby Market Weighton, disagrees. He benefits from a discount of between 20% and 50% on his electricity bill - depending on how fast his local turbine is moving. The government...
BBC
South Bristol risks becoming a 'bus desert', campaigners say
Transport campaigners say they fear south Bristol will become a "bus desert" when services are cut in April. From April, 42 services are due to be cut across the West of England following a vote by political leaders last month. The cuts were made in a move to stop supporting...
BBC
Lidl wins appeal to build Brentwood supermarket
Lidl has won an appeal to build a town centre supermarket after plans were refused over traffic concerns. Brentwood Borough Council, advised by the county council, had denied plans for the store and 46 flats on Wales Way, off Ongar Road. It said a four-stage signal junction would have been...
BBC
'Inadequate' Goole residential home put into special measures by CQC
A care home which looks after adults with learning disabilities and autism has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Inspectors found staff at Claremont, in Goole, East Yorkshire, did not offer enough support to residents or allow them enough control over their lives. The four-bed...
