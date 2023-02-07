Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Public anger after council confirms Catmose Sports Centre closure
Campaigners say they are disappointed after a public meeting over the future of a Rutland leisure centre. Catmose Sports Centre in Oakham is set to close as no operator could be found willing to run it at no cost to the county council. Councillors were questioned by gym-goers, sport club...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Council defends Coventry's City of Culture legacy
Coventry's UK City of Culture legacy has been defended by the council after the group overseeing the projects said it faced financial crisis. The trust responsible for delivering them after Coventry's tenure as City of Culture has spoken with administrators. David Welsh, the councillor responsible for arts and culture, accepted...
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Review launched into abuse at mental health unit
An NHS mental health unit where patients were filmed being mistreated is set be investigated by an independent expert. BBC Panorama found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester last year. Various staff members were sacked or suspended following the...
BBC
MP calls for more health services in Leighton Buzzard
An MP has said more health services need to be provided in a town that has seen thousands of new homes built. Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire Andrew Selous will attend a meeting later regarding the future of health services in Leighton Buzzard. Mr Selous said 15,000 new people...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Cause of crab deaths off North East coast 'may never be known'
The government has said it "may never find the cause" behind the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Environment minister Mark Spencer said that while the unexplained mass die-off had been "catastrophic", scientists may never identify the source. Since late 2021, thousands of...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Somerset guide dog owner raises awareness of access refusals
A guide dog owner who was refused entry to a restaurant is campaigning to raise awareness of the problem. John Hardy, who is registered blind, began his campaign after being barred from a curry house in Somerset, when he went for a meal with his family and guide dog Sid, in September 2021.
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Nunthorpe family raises £13,000 after Redcar beach dog attack
A family left with a £13,000 bill after their dog was seriously injured in a beach attack have said they were "flabbergasted" after hitting their fundraising goal. Marie Hay had been walking husky Naevia on Redcar beach when it was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs on Sunday. Four...
Refugees protest against plan to move them from London to Bedfordshire
More than 130 asylum seekers were living in Greenwich hotel and were given just a few hours’ notice
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
Comments / 0