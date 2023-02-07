Read full article on original website
A manager of 95 Phoenix Airbnbs is stunned that half his homes are empty over Super Bowl weekend. Is it the latest Airbnbust?
In another sign that some areas have too many Airbnbs, Ric Kenworthy cut the nightly price of a home by the stadium by $700 and hasn't had any takers.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
How the NFL picks its Super Bowl cities
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will play host to the 2023 Super Bowl this weekend after years of waiting. Why it matters: Picking a Super Bowl host city and stadium isn't done overnight — it's the result of a thorough and lengthy process that begins years in advance.
FOX Sports
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
TODAY.com
Philadelphia vs. Kansas City chowdown: 6 regional recipes for the Super Bowl
The competition is heating up on and off the football field. In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov and Kansas City pitmaster Megan Day are going head-to-head with their best hometown recipes. Repping the Eagles, Solomonov is cooking up cheeseless cheesesteaks with spicy tahina, pretzel grilled cheese sandwiches with spicy mustard and za'atar-spiced chicken wings. For the Chiefs, Day is serving up cheesy corn with pimentos, bacon-wrapped potato wedges and competition-worthy spareribs.
Big Cat Country
Super Bowl picks: Best player props to consider for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The 2023 NFL Super Bowl is right around the corner, kicking off tomorrow evening. It should be an very exciting showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It is pretty funny that it ended up being the chalk from the beginning of the season matched up in the biggest game of the year.
Drake Bets More Than $1 Million on Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LVII
See the big bets Drake has placed for Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend. 12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!. Job B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!. This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!. These girls had the pleasure...
How to watch Super Bowl LVII for free
If you are making plans for The Big Game and trying to figure out what time it starts, we have everything you need to know.
Stadium food is being served up for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – On gameday, all eyes will be on the field, but all stomachs will be on the food. On Super Bowl Sunday, most people will eat pizza, chicken wings or chips-and-dip. Those seem to be the most popular choices year after year. But if you’re inside State Farm stadium, you will have […]
Crazy Super Bowl prop bets: Random Eagles vs. Chiefs props and where to bet on them
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl LVII is here and leading online sportsbooks are offering a plethora of proposition bets on the game. Many of these are...
Some students, staff in New Jersey have delayed openings Monday after Super Bowl
Some towns are letting their residents enjoy the fun a bit longer after Super Bowl Sunday.
Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona
From Rihanna and the Bellas to JJ Watt, everyone is descending on the desert ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl Paris Hilton performing at The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10. Cardi B performing at a Big Game weekend party powered by E11EVEN Miami at W Scottsdale's Cottontail Lounge on...
Legendary Candlelight Inn in Scarsdale getting chicken wings ready for Super Bowl Sunday
News 12's Lisa LaRocca is live at the Candlelight Inn in Scarsdale all morning, where they are already geared up for game day.
DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Offers $200 Bonus for Chiefs-Eagles Win or Lose
Utilize the latest no-brainer DraftKings Super Bowl promo to turn a $5 bet on Chiefs-Eagles into an instant $200 in bonus bets.
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Announces Super Bowl Prep — and Poles May Once Again Be Greased
Philadelphia may, once again, be planning to grease poles to deter climbers on Super Bowl weekend -- though that hasn't seemed to stop determined fans in the past. On Friday, the city released a list of road closures, parking restrictions and possible changes to mass transit in preparation for the Super Bowl.
NFL Fan Experience kicks off at Phoenix Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl 57
The NFL Fan Experience is an interactive showcase that lets fans immerse themselves in the history of the game.
Valley airports prepare for final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend
Valley airports are preparing for the final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend. Sky Harbor expects Monday to be its busiest day with 180,000 passengers.
