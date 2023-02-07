ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Axios

How the NFL picks its Super Bowl cities

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will play host to the 2023 Super Bowl this weekend after years of waiting. Why it matters: Picking a Super Bowl host city and stadium isn't done overnight — it's the result of a thorough and lengthy process that begins years in advance.
FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
TODAY.com

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City chowdown: 6 regional recipes for the Super Bowl

The competition is heating up on and off the football field. In preparation for Super Bowl Sunday, Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov and Kansas City pitmaster Megan Day are going head-to-head with their best hometown recipes. Repping the Eagles, Solomonov is cooking up cheeseless cheesesteaks with spicy tahina, pretzel grilled cheese sandwiches with spicy mustard and za'atar-spiced chicken wings. For the Chiefs, Day is serving up cheesy corn with pimentos, bacon-wrapped potato wedges and competition-worthy spareribs.
Big Cat Country

Super Bowl picks: Best player props to consider for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The 2023 NFL Super Bowl is right around the corner, kicking off tomorrow evening. It should be an very exciting showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It is pretty funny that it ended up being the chalk from the beginning of the season matched up in the biggest game of the year.
12 News

Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend. 12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!. Job B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!. This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!. These girls had the pleasure...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Stadium food is being served up for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – On gameday, all eyes will be on the field, but all stomachs will be on the food. On Super Bowl Sunday, most people will eat pizza, chicken wings or chips-and-dip. Those seem to be the most popular choices year after year. But if you’re inside State Farm stadium, you will have […]
People

Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona

From Rihanna and the Bellas to JJ Watt, everyone is descending on the desert ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl Paris Hilton performing at The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10.  Cardi B performing at a Big Game weekend party powered by E11EVEN Miami at W Scottsdale's Cottontail Lounge on...
