Read full article on original website
Related
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
How to Sleep Better: Tips for Waking Up in the Middle of the Night
If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”
5 Spices That Can Improve Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
They're high in antioxidants and can even eliminate the need to add salt and sugar.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
CNET
7 Natural Sleep Aids to Try Instead of Melatonin
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
The Best 4 Proteins You Should be Eating, But Probably Aren’t
If you already saturate your diet with chicken, beef, and salmon, you’re off to a good start when it comes to getting the best protein you need to get a little more buff. And if you toss some beans into the mix for a hit of plant-based protein, that’s an added bonus.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
I'm a cardiologist and this is what I do to keep my cholesterol levels low
Too much of a "bad" type of cholesterol can lead to blocked arteries, which puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
TODAY.com
How much water do you really need to drink a day?
Water seems to come with the rule of eight: Drink eight 8-ounce glasses per day for good health, according to popular and much-repeated advice. But is that really the case? Here’s what to know about how much water you really need:. What are the health benefits of water?. “There’s...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
msn.com
Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
Comments / 2