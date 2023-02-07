Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
The price Total Energies sold its crude oil at during the fourth quarter was roughly $10 per barrel higher than during fourth quarter 2021.
Phys.org
Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes
Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year caused oil and gas prices to surge, triggering a cost of living crisis in many countries, including the UK. To pay for support for households and businesses experiencing this energy price crisis, the government introduced an additional 25% levy on oil and gas extraction from 26 May 2022. This was increased again in the 2022 Autumn Statement to 35% from January 1 2023. Proposals were also put forward for a separate 45% electricity generator levy.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
moneyweek.com
HSBC launches 3.99% fixed-rate mortgage
HSBC has launched a five year fixed-rate mortgage with a rate of 3.99% – the first product to offer a rate lower than the Bank of England’s base rate since the mini-Budget in September. Mortgage rates hit a peak of 6.65% in September, and though they have since...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
CNBC
Big Oil rakes in record profit haul of nearly $200 billion, fueling calls for higher taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
BBC
Vast energy firm profits raise fresh questions over windfall tax
Vast profits for BP and Shell have put them in the frontline of a battle over the winners and losers from the energy crisis. Extension of the windfall tax is seen by the industry as a way of discouraging further investment. Some would prefer to see that discouraged and are...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Vox
Oil company profits are at a record high. It won’t last.
Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. The oil and gas industry has never been more profitable than it was...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut
Oil prices spiked on Friday morning as Russia announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March. The plans were a response, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, to western price caps. Crude oil prices were already set to end the week with an overall gain,...
OilPrice.com
Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion
The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
OilPrice.com
Russia’s Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues
Russia’s budget was $24.7 billion (1.76 trillion rubles) into deficit in January, compared to a surplus for January 2022, as state revenues from oil and gas plunged by 46.4% due to the low price of Urals and lower natural gas exports, the Russian Finance Ministry said in preliminary estimates.
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Comments / 0