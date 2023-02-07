ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Phys.org

Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year caused oil and gas prices to surge, triggering a cost of living crisis in many countries, including the UK. To pay for support for households and businesses experiencing this energy price crisis, the government introduced an additional 25% levy on oil and gas extraction from 26 May 2022. This was increased again in the 2022 Autumn Statement to 35% from January 1 2023. Proposals were also put forward for a separate 45% electricity generator levy.
moneyweek.com

HSBC launches 3.99% fixed-rate mortgage

HSBC has launched a five year fixed-rate mortgage with a rate of 3.99% – the first product to offer a rate lower than the Bank of England’s base rate since the mini-Budget in September. Mortgage rates hit a peak of 6.65% in September, and though they have since...
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
BBC

Vast energy firm profits raise fresh questions over windfall tax

Vast profits for BP and Shell have put them in the frontline of a battle over the winners and losers from the energy crisis. Extension of the windfall tax is seen by the industry as a way of discouraging further investment. Some would prefer to see that discouraged and are...
Vox

Oil company profits are at a record high. It won’t last.

Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. The oil and gas industry has never been more profitable than it was...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
investing.com

Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut

Oil prices spiked on Friday morning as Russia announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March. The plans were a response, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, to western price caps. Crude oil prices were already set to end the week with an overall gain,...
OilPrice.com

Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion

The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues

Russia’s budget was $24.7 billion (1.76 trillion rubles) into deficit in January, compared to a surplus for January 2022, as state revenues from oil and gas plunged by 46.4% due to the low price of Urals and lower natural gas exports, the Russian Finance Ministry said in preliminary estimates.
marketscreener.com

Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
investing.com

Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....

