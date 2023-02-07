Read full article on original website
NPR
Gezan & Million Wish Collective, 'Tokyo Dub Story'
"Tokyo Dub Story" is abuzz with voices that ask questions ("Will you cry every time you remember me?"), give exclamations ("Teacher, my stomach hurts!") and engage with one another in an ostensible dialogue ("All we need is love / Love is not enough"). It's pieced together by Japanese experimentalists Gezan and the Million Wish Collective, their composition like a game of exquisite corpse. Occasionally, their fluttering collage feels as if life is flashing before you as a series of everyday utterances. A drum beat arrives to ground the chatter, then ambience and glitched vocals weave everything into a rich tapestry: it's the charming naïveté of The Books mixed with the meditative poignancy of Japanese acts like Asa-Chang & Junray. Throat singing gets folded in, too, granting "Tokyo Dub Story" a sacred aura. Consider this a reminder to appreciate the words all around us, whether confessional or quotidian, impassioned or silly.
maritime-executive.com
Opinion: A Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Isn't Inevitable
The logistics pose a momentous challenge, and Xi Jinping knows a war will entail enormous costs. On 1 February, the People’s Liberation Army sent 20 aircraft across the median line dividing Taiwan from the Chinese mainland. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry responded to the incursion by putting its own forces on a heightened state of alert, scrambling its own fighter jets and activating air defence systems.
Atlas Obscura
The Underground Cooks of Singapore’s Prisons
Shrimp sambal, reconstituted milk, and fried noodles bubble away in a pot, filling the air with the aroma of laksa, Singapore’s beloved noodle soup. For the cooks working in careful silence, the smell is a reminder of life outside of the prison they are stuck in, and it is hard-won: To make the dish, one man lit a flame on a candle made of his T-shirt and a melted-down food tray; another purchased the can of sambal from the commissary before scraping it open against the concrete wall; while yet another sacrificed the noodles of his paltry prison lunch.
