Yesterday’s storm system brought a rather unpleasant day to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. One that featured a heavy morning rain, a mix of rain and snow, and rather gusty winds.Snowfall-wise, the further to the west you live, the more you saw pile up in your yard. Rockford ended up on the short end of the stick, landing only a trace. With all of that now behind us, an area of high pressure slides in and helps keep things quiet from here on out.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO