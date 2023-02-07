Read full article on original website
Chilly Friday, 40s Return This Weekend
Yesterday’s storm system brought a rather unpleasant day to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. One that featured a heavy morning rain, a mix of rain and snow, and rather gusty winds.Snowfall-wise, the further to the west you live, the more you saw pile up in your yard. Rockford ended up on the short end of the stick, landing only a trace. With all of that now behind us, an area of high pressure slides in and helps keep things quiet from here on out.
Rain/snow mix with potential for slick travel tonight into Thursday
Temperatures are very mild for this time of year about 10-12 degrees above normal. For the most part, temperatures made it into the lower 40s across the Stateline Wednesday afternoon. The sunshine we saw for the first half of the day helped boost temperatures. We will no longer see a decent amount of sunshine over the next few days with the next system. Sunshine will return for the weekend.
Gusty winds return Thursday
Winds are expected to increase Thursday with a deepening low-pressure system moving into northern and northeast Illinois. Southerly winds during the day Wednesday will shift to the northeast with the approaching low, turning to the northwest once the low passes Thursday afternoon. The highest wind gusts are expected to occur...
Rain returns late Wednesday, accumulating snow returns for some in the Midwest
Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night as high pressure moves in from the west. As winds turn light, the added moisture into the atmosphere from the melting snow could aid in the development of fog overnight. Locally dense fog will be possible in some locations early Wednesday morning. Clear...
Accumulating snow Thursday morning
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for Rock and Green counties in south-central Wisconsin and for Jo Daviess County in northwest Illinois at 6am Thursday, lasting through Thursday evening. Several inches of heavy, wet snow are expected to fall in those areas with a sharp cut-off in snowfall amounts further east and southeast.
