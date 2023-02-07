ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
pmg-va.com

Couple open sweet retirement business

Dean and Saga Morse both had careers working for the federal government. Dean was an investigator working for the Office of Personnel Management. He did investigations for security clearances. While assigned to an office in Seattle, Washington, he met Saga. She was also an investigator. The moved about and Dean,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit

A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing Bundt Cakes stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to show off some of their delicious cakes. The business is located at 19399 Forest Rd in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia

Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event

DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
ROANOKE, VA

