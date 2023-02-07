Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’
A Virginia puppy rescued from the Envigo breeding facility is ready for her close-up on this year’s “Puppy Bowl.”
pmg-va.com
Couple open sweet retirement business
Dean and Saga Morse both had careers working for the federal government. Dean was an investigator working for the Office of Personnel Management. He did investigations for security clearances. While assigned to an office in Seattle, Washington, he met Saga. She was also an investigator. The moved about and Dean,...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
wakg.com
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
WDBJ7.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing Bundt Cakes stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to show off some of their delicious cakes. The business is located at 19399 Forest Rd in Lynchburg.
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
WBTM
ValleyStar Credit Union Announces Elizondo-Eastridge as New VP of Commercial Lending
ValleyStar Credit Union has announced Katy Elizondo-Eastridge as its vice president of commercial lending to develop and execute strategic plans for commercial lending that minimize risk and ensure that policies align with company objectives. Katy began her career as a member service officer at ValleyStar six years ago. She was...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
WSLS
WATCH: Feb. 6 weather update with Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich
ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system offshore and high pressure to the west will help generate a breeze at times throughout the day Monday. Gusts in excess of 20 mph will be possible, but there won’t be any sort of damage associated with that. We’ll see temperatures rise...
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WSET
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
WSLS
Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event
DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WSLS
Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
