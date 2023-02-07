ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WTKR

Bryant capping off legacy at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant's entire path so far has led him back to one place- Norfolk. From childhood to college, the Mermaid City has been his home, but it hasn't always been easy. "You've got to be tough," Bryant said. "You can't be [a] punk growing up in Norfolk,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Naval Station Norfolk to hold active shooter training exercise

Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8. https://bit.ly/3I5L7II. Naval Station Norfolk to hold active shooter training …. Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8. https://bit.ly/3I5L7II. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Burgers, Bourbon, And Brews Coming To Poquoson

POQUOSON—A new restaurant called 1631 will open in Poquoson in early to mid-March, taking over the space left by The Barking Dog at Bull Island, which closed in late August 2022. The restaurant will be located at 4646B Wythe Creek Rd. in Poquoson. So, what’s the story behind the...
POQUOSON, VA
The Washington Informer

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C., in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The post MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled to Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration appeared first on The Washington Informer.
HAMPTON, VA
flathatnews.com

Development proposal threatens College Woods, faculty pushes back with open letter

An October 2022 housing development project proposal is coming under scrutiny from faculty and Williamsburg City residents as mounting evidence suggests it threatens the College Woods. The original development proposal, drawn out by Cale Development LLC, calls for the rezoning of a 13.91 acre plot (RS-2 Zoning District) at 180 Strawberry Plains Road from a Single-Family Dwelling District (RS-2), to a Multifamily Dwelling District (RM-2).
Alexandrea Sumuel

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
NORFOLK, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Military.com

A Navy Command Tries Radical Transparency to Help Prevent the Next Suicide

As the Navy continues to struggle with suicide and getting its sailors to seek help from mental health services, some commands are turning to new, unconventional tools. At Naval Station Mayport, Florida, a commander didn't want his unit -- a regional maintenance center very similar to the one in Norfolk, Virginia, that recently experienced a string of suicides -- to become the next headline. What resulted was a proactive forum built on transparency that reportedly got rave reviews from sailors and may have sparked a trend at the small base.
NORFOLK, VA
flathatnews.com

Why we need the Flat Hat and other student publications

Alex Nakamitsu ’26 is planning on majoring in philosophy. She is Japanese and Swedish and loves the outdoors. Email Alex at aanakamitsu@wm.edu. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. In 1945, then Editor-in-Chief of the Flat Hat Marilyn Kaemmerle wrote an article for the paper...
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

