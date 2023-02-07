Read full article on original website
King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night victories
(WAVY) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down. One team that will be a contender for the Class 4 state title is King’s Fork. The Bulldogs lost in the state semis last year, but this year King’s Fork has been one of the top teams in the area. On Tuesday night, King’s […]
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Gate City boys, girls run roughshod over Lee
BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
