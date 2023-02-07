Podcast: What now for Kane, Hawks after Rangers acquire Tarasenko? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on how the Vladimir Tarasenko blockbuster trade to the New York Rangers impacts Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Could Kane stay in Chicago beyond the March 3 trade deadline? If the Rangers are out of the running, what options does Kane have? Plus, an update on Jonathan Toews, whether the NHL will ever get close to the NBA when it comes to player movement and much more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO