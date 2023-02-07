Read full article on original website
Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
The Hockey Writers
Stars: 3 Trade Destinations for Radek Faksa
The Dallas Stars are looking for just one thing in particular at the 2023 Trade Deadline, a top-six forward. They are a legitimate threat to win the Western Conference as they sit in first place by four points. They have a strong group all the way through, but are looking for an upgrade to be able to play with Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin.
The Hockey Writers
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Podcast: What Now for Patrick Kane, Blackhawks After Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko?
Podcast: What now for Kane, Hawks after Rangers acquire Tarasenko? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on how the Vladimir Tarasenko blockbuster trade to the New York Rangers impacts Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Could Kane stay in Chicago beyond the March 3 trade deadline? If the Rangers are out of the running, what options does Kane have? Plus, an update on Jonathan Toews, whether the NHL will ever get close to the NBA when it comes to player movement and much more.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Fetch Solid Return in Tarasenko Trade With Rangers
The day has finally come for the St. Louis Blues to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. It’s a bittersweet moment in franchise history, but it’s been boiling for a few years now. The New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, forward Sammy Blais, a 2023 conditional first-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
Vasilevskiy ends 84-game shutout drought, Lightning beat Avs
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Strongly Considering Waiving Jesse Puljujarvi
Dating back to the offseason, it has felt like only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi parted ways. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has just never seemed to work out the way he, nor the organization and its fanbase had hoped, regardless of which side certain individuals may blame.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are retooling their roster. The organization started by trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week. Additionally, the Canucks made a majority of their roster available outside of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Netminder Thatcher Demko was a part of the untouchable group earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks, the club has received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for him.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Kick the Tires on a Brock Boeser Trade
The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and while many dominoes still stand, some names are being brought up more than others. One of those names is Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, and it appears as if he might be on the move in the next month. Boeser is a...
The Hockey Writers
Flames May Be Wise to Stand Pat for NHL Trade Deadline
After an inconsistent first 50 games of the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were hoping that getting away from the arena for the all-star break would be exactly what they needed to turn things around. They knew they faced a difficult task in their first game back, as they faced off against one of the league’s better teams, the New York Rangers, on Monday night. They went on to lose the contest by a 5-4 overtime final, dropping them to 24-17-10 on the year.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Lindgren & Schneider Quietly Having Excellent Seasons
The New York Rangers are 17-4-3 in their last 24 games thanks in large part to the excellent play of their defensemen. Adam Fox is having another Norris Trophy-caliber season, K’Andre Miller is playing like a star, and after a rough start to the season, Jacob Trouba is now playing much better.
