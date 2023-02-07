Charlie Thomas, who was known for R&B hits like “There Goes My Baby” and “Under the Boardwalk” with the Drifters, died on Jan. 31 at the age of 85. His friend, singer Peter Lemongello Jr., said the cause was liver cancer, the New York Times confirmed Monday. Thomas was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and dedicated more than 60 years to keeping the group’s music alive for future generations. He stayed with the group, from the version of the Drifters that ushered in their first hits in the late 1950s to the version he toured with until the...

