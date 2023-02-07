Read full article on original website
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
Chevron agrees to sell Myanmar assets and will exit country
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) on Friday said it had agreed to sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, in a deal that allows it to leave the Asian country. The agreement comes one year after Chevron and other oil companies decided to leave...
Adani Group reels after report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has been pummelled by a stock rout and come under increasing scrutiny after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a damaging report. Here is a timeline of the fallout:. JAN. 24. * Hindenburg accuses Adani Group of stock manipulation and improper use...
Dow futures tick lower, CPI in focus
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages closed out the previous week with significant losses as investors look ahead to fresh CPI data set for release later in the week. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures fell 0.1%,...
US Seeks Balloon Payload as China Insists Spy Claim Is Hype
(Bloomberg) -- US search crews scoured the ocean off the coast of South Carolina for electronic components of the Chinese balloon shot down nearly a week ago, as officials sought new evidence to back up the claim that it was part of a global military-backed spy program. Chinese officials stepped...
U.S. fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such instance in as many days, as North America appeared on edge following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Separately, the U.S. military also scrambled fighter...
The Top 5000 ETH Whales Are Currently Holding $650+ Million SHIB
The Top 5000 ETH Whales Are Currently Holding $650+ Million SHIB. WhaleStats shared the top holdings among the top 5000 ETH whales. Taking up the 3rd spot as one of the most held cryptos is Shiba Inu. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001282 after a 1.77% increase in price. The...
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
Week Ahead: Forex Markets Brace for Volatility as U.S. CPI Takes Center Stage
After selling off sharply in the past four months, the dollar rebounded. Since the FOMC meeting on February 1, it has enjoyed one of the strongest bounces since it topped out in late September/early October. The incredible US jobs data, sharp bounce in the January services ISM, speculation of BOJ Governor Kuroda's successor, and some easing of the euphoria over China's re-opening have been notable drivers. The dramatic rise in the US two-year note illustrates the adjustment. The yield rose from the lower end of its range that goes back to the middle of last September (~4.0%) to the upper end near 4.50%.
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
Best Algorithmic Trading Platforms in the U.S. February 2023
Algorithmic trading, also known as algorithmic trading or auto-trading, is a method of executing trades automatically based on mathematical algorithms and pre-defined rules. The algorithms take into account a wide range of market data and information, such as price trends, market volume, and volatility, to make informed trading decisions. The...
BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern. Fire Charts show that weekend whales are exploiting the upside liquidity in BTC’s order books. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 0.61% over the last 24 hours. A bearish chart pattern on...
Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month
© Reuters. Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month. Rekt Capital shared his technical analysis for BTC on YouTube yesterday. BTC is experiencing its first dip in price for 2023. Rekt Capital believes that BTC’s price will drop below $20k this month and will target...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Natural Gas Futures Show Signs of Breakout from Bearish Trend
The movements in natural gas futures in the last week indicate a breakthrough out of the bearish sentiments as the weekly closing witnessed a pause in selling sprees, and short-squeezing helped to regain strength. Despite Friday’s reversal, natural gas futures remain in bearish territory until they sustain above the immediate...
