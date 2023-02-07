ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theclintoncourier.net

Art competition highlights fire safety

Winners of the Fire Safety Arts Competition were announced at a recent ceremony held at Clinton Fire Station Two on Old Vicksburg Road. The competition is sponsored each year by the Clinton Fire Department and the Arts Council. Recognized for their vision of fire safety in their art were Josie...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Three new restaurants open in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
BYRAM, MS
tourcounsel.com

Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi

Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
JACKSON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
abovethelaw.com

I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card

The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pearl police are looking for missing man last seen February 1

Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for a week. James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on Feb. 1 wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and white/black Nike shoes. Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy