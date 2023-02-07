Read full article on original website
theclintoncourier.net
Art competition highlights fire safety
Winners of the Fire Safety Arts Competition were announced at a recent ceremony held at Clinton Fire Station Two on Old Vicksburg Road. The competition is sponsored each year by the Clinton Fire Department and the Arts Council. Recognized for their vision of fire safety in their art were Josie...
Three new restaurants open in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
tourcounsel.com
Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi
Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WLBT
Contractor walked off Jackson road project after not being paid, one-percent commissioner says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A member of Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission is questioning whether contractors are being paid, saying one firm temporarily walked off the job for nonpayment last fall. The commission held its monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon, where Commissioner Pete Perry grilled City Engineer Robert Lee about claims...
abovethelaw.com
I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card
The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Sparks from trailer cause more than 30 fires along Mississippi highway Sunday, officials report
Nearly three dozen small fires alongside Hwy. 84 were caused by a trailer Sunday afternoon. “We identified 32 points of origin for the fires,” said Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid. Firefighters from all three Brookhaven Fire Department stations responded, as well as volunteers from multiple Lincoln County...
WLBT
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl police are looking for missing man last seen February 1
Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for a week. James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on Feb. 1 wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and white/black Nike shoes. Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a...
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
