The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Eater
Lauriol Plaza’s Owners Add a Huge American Tap Room at the Foot of Adams Morgan
The team behind popular Mexican restaurants Cactus Cantina and Lauriol Plaza plant a flag for laid-back American cuisine in Adams Morgan. The new 335-seat Alfresco Tap and Grill, a multi-tiered restaurant with three distinct patios on a hillside perch, comes to life in March on the site of a former parking lot.
Eater
Telescope Coffee Is Taking Its Honeycomb Lattes and Fresh Pastries to a Bigger Space in SoMa
Telescope Coffee, known for its honeycomb lattes and decadent pastries, will upgrade into a larger space in SoMa later this spring. Jenny Ngo opened the tiny cafe in 2021 and says she will move into a yet-to-be-disclosed new space in early April. The final day of service at the micro cafe located at 451 9th Street will be March 18. Ngo says she has found a powerful community in the SoMa neighborhood and wants to better accommodate her fans with the bigger location. “The SoMa community has been wonderful,” Ngo says. “We want to stick around.”
Eater
Where to Find the Best Parade Route Party Packages and To-Go Drinks for Mardi Gras 2023
The not-so-secret truth of Mardi Gras is that most eating and drinking does not revolve actually around bars or restaurants, but rather at homes and along parade routes, consumed on the go and while socializing — plucked off of party tables or purchased from the indispensable vendors that line Claiborne Avenue. But beyond essential king cake bakeries and pop-ups, there are many bars, restaurants, and events that offer the opportunity to get extra festive with food and drink while celebrating Mardi Gras. Here’s a roundup of the best parade party packages, large-format to-go drinks, and more offered for Carnival 2023.
Eater
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
Eater
A Logan Square Daytime Cafe Launches Dinner Service With a Global Twist
In an area crowded with restaurants — from farm-to-table pioneer Lula Cafe to the gourmet touches at Friendship Chinese and the newer and trendier like Greek upstart Andros Taverna — Same Day Cafe has carved a niche among locals for breakfast and lunch. The grilled cheese and tomato soup, powered by fresh bread from day-time chef José Santos and baker Anna Travis, has made Same Day a daytime destination.
Eater
Austin Omakase Pop-Up’s Looking for a Forever-Location
An Austin omakase pop-up is looking for a new physical permanent space in the city. Until then, Hush Omakase, run by chef Phillip Arellanes, is operating on a private meal booking basis. Hush’s omakase typically consists of 14-course tasting menus with composed dishes, sashimi, and nigiri for ten or fewer...
Eater
The Sandwiches at This New Edgewood Restaurant and Cocktail Bar Look Seriously Legit
The owners of East Atlanta Village restaurant Banshee open sandwich shop and cocktail bar Bona Fide Deluxe Tuesday, February 14, bringing Edgewood and Candler Park an all-day hangout. And, yes, the bar stays open for cocktails, wine, and beer after the kitchen closes for the night. Located on La France...
Eater
Cafe Boulud, Closed During the Pandemic, Will Reopen This Year in a New Location
Daniel Boulud is on a tear: Shortly after opening Joji and Joji Box at One Grand Central, and on the heels of his announcing an upcoming 16,000 square-foot French steakhouse and marketplace, he’s just signed the lease to resurrect Cafe Boulud, an anchor of Uptown dining for 20 years.
Eater
City of Atlanta Is Seeking Proposals for a New Restaurant Space in Grant Park
Plans are finally moving forward for a restaurant to take up residence in the vacant Grant Park Gateway building atop an underground parking garage on Boulevard. The city took over the building next door to Zoo Atlanta from the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority last year, and apparently that made all the difference.
Eater
Sommba Cocina & Cellar Offers a Taste of Spain in Mount Pleasant
Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a regularly-updated round-up of restaurant openings big and small across the Lowcountry. For all the restaurants in the fall of 2022, check out this list. February 10, 2023. MOUNT PLEASANT — Restaurateurs Ty...
Eater
A Perfect Night Out at Whoopsie’s Means A+ Bar Dinners, Cocktails, and No Stress
In their new Reynoldstown cocktail bar and restaurant Whoopsie’s at One Moreland, barman Tim Faulkner and chef Hudson Rouse are leaning into the idea that nothing is infallible, and embracing the concept that through imperfection magic is frequently created. At 40 seats, Whoopsie’s is intimate and unfussy. Thrifted glassware...
Eater
New Hotspot From the Pebble Bar Crew Replaces the Smile in Noho
Jac’s on Bond is set to open at 26 Bond Street, which has been home to the Smile, a Noho brunch staple located in an 1830s townhouse, since 2009. Carlos Quirarte and Matt Kliegman, behind the now-defunct scenes at the Smile on Bond and the Jane Hotel Ballroom, back several nightlife ventures in NYC alongside partner Matt Charles, including the Pete Davidson-affiliated Pebble Bar, dive bar Ray’s, and nightlife venue Georgia Room, confirmed that they are converting the Bond Street space they’ve called home for more than a decade into their new project opening on February 17. The team will continue the Smile legacy, which ended its tenure on Bond Street in July 2022, at their fast-casual Smile To-Gos on Howard Street and Lexington Avenue.
Eater
A Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation Opens a Permanent Spot in Culver City
One of LA’s most popular noodle pop-ups from early 2020 was Bang Bang Noodles, which offered a bit of a show from seasoned journeyman chef Robert Lee, who prepared Xi’an-style biang-biang mian for eager diners in Highland Park. Lee, who worked at upscale restaurants in San Sebastian, New York City, and LA, would slap noodles across a board for all to see. Known for Instagram-friendly hand-pulled noodles encased with chile oil and chopped cilantro, Lee’s noodles developed a significant following over the years. Initially, Lee eventually turned the stand into a takeout operation during the pandemic with numerous temporary outlets. But it’s always been Lee’s plan to open a permanent location.
Eater
There’s a Michelin-Pedigreed Cafe Coming to a High-Profile Corner in Jackson Square
On the heels of announcing plans to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star restaurant Quince, prominent San Francisco restaurateurs Michael and Lindsay Tusk are reportedly planning to expand their empire with a new cafe. The San Francisco Business Times reports the couple, who also owns and operates the more casual restaurant Cotogna, will take over the space at 596 Pacific Avenue, at the high-profile intersection where Pacific and Kearny meet Columbus Avenue. Previously, the location was home to the Station, a cafe that closed in 2020; it’s just up the block from Cotonga and not far from Verjus, the wine bar the couple shut down at the onset of the pandemic which has yet to reopen.
Eater
Three Restaurants, Three Versions of Fish and Chips. Who Makes It Best?
Fish and chips might seem straightforward, but in fact, there are infinite variations both here and in the U.K., where the dish originates. The “chips” part of fish and chips provides a rare occasion to refer to french fries by their British name. There, chips are rather stubby and greasy by design; here, we prefer a more slender and less greasy french fry.
Eater
A Korean Pizza Parlor Is Opening in the East Village
Appas Pizza, a “Korean pizza parlour”, is opening in the East Village. The new spot, located at 210 First Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets comes from Linda Wang’s Ume Hospitality, which currently operates eight restaurants in New York City, including Ume Williamsburg, Sushi Nikko, and Sekai Omakase. Eater has reached out for more information on an opening timeline. A liquor license application has been filed for the First Avenue establishment.
Eater
These Are New Orleans’s Essential Dive Bars
Not one for the often abysmal Valentine’s Day restaurant scene? While there are certainly plenty of ultra-romantic restaurants around town to choose from, another route is to avoid the nonsense altogether and spend the evening getting lost in one of New Orleans’s best dives. Here are Eater’s picks...
