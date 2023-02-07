On the heels of announcing plans to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star restaurant Quince, prominent San Francisco restaurateurs Michael and Lindsay Tusk are reportedly planning to expand their empire with a new cafe. The San Francisco Business Times reports the couple, who also owns and operates the more casual restaurant Cotogna, will take over the space at 596 Pacific Avenue, at the high-profile intersection where Pacific and Kearny meet Columbus Avenue. Previously, the location was home to the Station, a cafe that closed in 2020; it’s just up the block from Cotonga and not far from Verjus, the wine bar the couple shut down at the onset of the pandemic which has yet to reopen.

