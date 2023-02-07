Read full article on original website
Europe, USOPC React to IOC’s Russia Plan; Belarus Anti-War Athletes Want Reinstatement
Nordic and Baltic countries have rejected the IOC's plan for re-entry of Russian athletes into global sports; so too has the mayor of Paris, the 2024 Olympic host city. As Russia and Belarus explore a sporting move to another continent (most strongly Asia, but more recently with invites to Africa), their old sporting continent Europe is ramping up conversations about future participation of the countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
US Center for SafeSport Closes the Case on World Champion Swimmer Trenton Julian
The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been "administratively closed" Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been “administratively closed” and that all temporary...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Russian Officials Say 2025 World Champs Move a “Postponement,” Not Cancellation
One Russian sporting official says that the 2029 World Aquatics Championships will be hosted in Kazan, Russia, but World Aquatics says that no final decision has been made yet. Current photo via Kazaneer/CC BY-SA 3.0. After not mentioning Russia in their initial release that the 2025 World Aquatics Championships have...
USA Swimming Potentially Looking To Add Third Winter Juniors Meet In The Future
USA Swimming has had a "preliminary discussion" about adding a third site to Winter Juniors in order to provide more opportunity and manage meet size. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It won’t happen in 2023, but USA Swimming has considered adding a third Winter Junior Championship meet to its...
World Aquatics Suspension of Evengy Rylov Ends; “No Update” on Russia and Belarus
Evgeny Rylov's suspension from World Aquatics competition ended in January, though the organization says they have no updates on the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes at large. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics (formerly known as FINA) has confirmed that the 9-month suspension of Russian swimmer Evgeny...
Group “B” Host Teams Falter of LEN Champions League On Day 7
After wins, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a big advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims. Current photo via LEN. None of the teams playing at home could claim a point – and the four winning sides, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a bigger advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims.
El Paso, Texas Swim Coach Added To U.S. Center For SafeSport Database
An El Paso coach has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database while another individual affiliated with USA Swimming has been suspended. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. An El Paso, Texas swim coach has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport disciplinary database while another...
