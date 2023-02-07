ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
ALTHEIMER, AR
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History

Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy