KATV
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An ambulance was stolen from a Pine Bluff hospital on Saturday evening, Feb. 11. The vehicle belonging to Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. has since been located by law enforcement agencies, the ambulance service announced in a Facebook post. According to the ambulance service's post on...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is alerting the public about a scam spreading false information about a baby found in a dumpster in Union County, Ark. According to officials, the Facebook post is usually done with posts about hurt and missing animals; however, this post is using a child’s photo. […]
ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
thv11.com
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
KATV
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History
Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
