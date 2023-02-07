JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Queens of rock, roll and soul rule the night in this empowering and emotional performance. Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin are two dynamos that put the spirit in Soul and R&B music. Three exciting Broadway vocalists bring classics to the stage like Respect, Natural Woman, What’s Love Got to Do With It, River Deep-Mountain High, Proud Mary and so many others. Join the Jacksonville Symphony to celebrate the anthems of the reigning divas who created the golden ages of their genres.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO