When you’re living through a snowy winter, you know that your footwear takes the brunt of the punishment. Consistently slushy or wet conditions can break down even the sturdiest shoes in a single season, and it’s certainly no fun stepping into boots that are still wet from the night before. Luckily, technology has come to the rescue of cold feet, in the form of the Costway 2-Shoe Electric Shoe Dryer.

1 DAY AGO