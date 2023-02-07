Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction
Janet Rowland says that while the county wants out of the pool business, it is committed to finding a solution. I-70 cement truck crash possibly caused by several factors, says State Patrol. Updated: 22 hours ago. The cement truck flipped part-way over the interstate's median and left a trail of...
10 Times When a Tornado Touched Down in Mesa County, Colorado
Even though the risk for tornados in western Colorado is very low, they can and do happen. In fact, they happen in Mesa County far more than in any other county on the western slope. We have even had a tornado inside Grand Junction city limits. Mesa County's strongest tornado...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
KJCT8
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats
Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
KJCT8
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado state officials denied our KJCT information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Top 10 Places For a Studly Pedicure
Do you enjoy getting a pedicure? When searching for a pedicure in Grand Junction, Colorado, where would you say is the best place to go? These are the ten best shops in town according to Yelp. Like most guys, I typically take care of toenails myself. Unfortunately, my last adventure...
Summit Daily News
Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion
A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Store Offers ‘Whimsical’ Accouterments
There's a new locally-owned and operated store in Grand Junction, Colorado offering amazing handcrafted items. They just opened, so be one of the first to check them out. This fun store offers everything from handcrafted jewelry to hats, clothing, handbags, home decor, leathercraft, and accessories. Here's a quick look at what they have to offer.
KJCT8
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado led the charge towards the legalization of marijuana for decades, and was among the first to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. However, an industry group says that the state is falling behind. Cannabis legalization advocates blame a law that went into...
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KJCT8
Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
KJCT8
Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you use Xcel’s natural gas to heat your home, you just placed a bet on next winter’s energy bills that you probably don’t know about, and Xcel made that bet with your money. If the energy company is right, you and...
Missing GJ resident found
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe. Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident. S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared […]
KJCT8
Brief snow possible Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
nbc11news.com
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
KJCT8
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
coloradosun.com
Killer of Warren Barnes, Grand Junction’s “reading man,” sentenced to life in prison
GRAND JUNCTION — More than 30 friends and relatives of the victim of a grisly murder two years ago crowded into a Grand Junction courtroom Monday morning to witness the sentencing of his killer, a young man who told investigators he chose a homeless victim because no one would notice his disappearance.
25 Things Today’s Generation of Coloradans are Missing Out On
Grand Junction sure has seen its fair share of fun places over the years. It's like a revolving wheel of fun ideas as you look back at things to do on the Western Slope over the years. Previous generations who lived in Grand Junction got to enjoy all kinds of...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
nbc11news.com
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
Comments / 0