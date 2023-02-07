Read full article on original website
Related
Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses public backlash to Chris Pratt relationship
Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about the downsides of fame, and why she tries to avoid responding to criticism of her husband Chris Pratt.Schwarzenegger, 33, spoke candidly about life in the spotlight, and what she learned growing up with her famous parents, journalist Maria Shriver, and actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, while speaking to The New York Times.According to the author, who shares daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, eight months, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, she tries to ignore negativity at the guidance of her mother, who warned her against the “never-ending” trap of...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Christina Hall’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s New Baby
A bond among exes. Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead shared his joy for the HGTV star's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcoming his first child with wife Heather Rae Young. "HUGE congratulations you guys!" Ant, 43, commented on the birth announcement Heather, 35, posted on Thursday, February 2, adding a red heart emoji. Tarek, 41,...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Vogue
How Cindy Crawford Looks So Snatched In Her Fifties
Snatched skin is in for 2023 – and no one is doing it better than supermodel Cindy Crawford, whose lifted, firm and ridiculously luminous skin is radiating through fans’ phone screens via the Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday. The photograph in question captured the 56-year-old original super...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
Comments / 0