First Alert Forecast: Warmer Wednesday ahead

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening weather 02:24

BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue across the area overnight as a cold front approaches the region from the west. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees overnight.

But temperature highs Wednesday will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s under clouds and sunshine.

The next chance for showers will move into the area Thursday. Rain chances look low overall throughout the day. Temperature highs Thursday will reach around 60.

Another opportunity for showers will move in Friday afternoon and evening with an area of low pressure tracking just south of the area.

Most of the rain with this system will occur across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore. Temperature highs on Friday will again reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This weekend, rain chances will continue. Expect a mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the 20s and 30s.

The best rain chances this weekend will occur Sunday mainly east of I-95.

The Baltimore area will return to dry weather to start next week.