Triple H ‘Gives Up’ On WWE Star’s Push, Felt It Wasn’t Working
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, various members of the WWE roster have undergone character changes. One such name was Baron Corbin, who was moved over to the Raw roster, reverted to his ‘Baron’ first name rather than ‘Happy’, and was paired up with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.
Major Update On The Usos’ Elimination Chamber Status
WWE is set to hold it’s Elimination Chamber premium live event next weekend, the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. The main event of the show is the highly anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. One big question mark has...
Update On The Bunny’s Injury Status Following AEW Dynamite Scare
AEW star The Bunny seemingly suffered an injury on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite during her clash with Jamie Hayter. The match had to be ended prematurely, with Hayter picking up the victory due to the injury concern for the Bunny. In an update from PWInsider, the backstage...
How WWE Wrote The Usos Out Of Elimination Chamber & SmackDown In Montreal
Find out how WWE wrote the Usos out of appearing next week in Montreal on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With both next week’s WWE SmackDown and premium live event Elimination Chamber coming to fans from Montreal, the final scenes of tonight’s show explained why the Usos wouldn’t be in attendance.
AEW Star Says Ongoing Absence Is ‘Not By Choice’
As AEW continues to grow in it’s now fourth year of existence, more wrestlers have begun to call the company home. One name who has been with the company since 2020 is Lance Archer, who arrived in the company alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts.
Police Department Responds To Rumors It Received Hundreds Of Phone Calls After MJF AEW Dynamite Promo
Following a promo where MJF claimed to be a ‘speed demon’ on AEW Dynamite who ‘kept getting speed tickets’ a police department has responded. In the promo on the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF would boldly state:. “A man does not know what he...
Notable WWE Name Says There’s ‘No Feud’ Between Him & Roman Reigns
WWE official Adam Pearce has clarified whether or not there is intended to be an ongoing onscreen feud between himself and Roman Reigns. Pearce, the resident authority figure for WWE Raw and SmackDown, has had his fair share of run ins with the Tribal Chief in the past. Their animosity...
Current Champion Wants Dream Match With WWE’s Charlotte Flair
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille has commented on the possibility of a match with WWE star Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women’s Championship since defeating Serena Deeb for the gold in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall event. One of the most dominant...
Booker T Addresses Rumours Of Long-Standing Beef With Batista
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed rumours that he has long standing beef with Dave Bautista. Booker and Batista infamously were involved in a backstage fight back in 2006, which sparked rumours that the two men had issues with each other. Addressing the altercation on his Hall of...
Top WWE Name Believes Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy
The ongoing Bloodline saga in WWE has received critical acclaim from both fans and those within WWE. The performances of everyone involved in the story have been praised, including those of Sami Zayn and the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief’s Wise Man, Paul Heyman, spoke to Variety,...
AEW Star In Support Of CM Punk Return, Believes He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’
We have not seen CM Punk on AEW television since the now infamous AEW All Out media scrum and subsequent backstage altercation with the Elite. Punk also suffered an injury during his AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley in the show’s main event, which would have sidelined him from AEW television for months regardless.
Chris Jericho Credits Japanese Legend For Idea To Switch Up His Finishing Move
Chris Jericho has credited a Japanese legend for the idea to switch up his finishing move. Upon his first match in All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho made the decision to switch up his finishing move from the Walls of Jericho and Codebreaker to the “Judas Effect”. This change led to instant success with Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion in the company’s history.
AEW Star Files Trademark On Nickname
An AEW star has filed to trademark his nickname. AEW star Satnam Singh has been a part of a group with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt since his debut in the company. Satnam recently filed to trademark his ‘One In A Billion’ nickname for the following uses:
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Spoilers
A look at some spoilers for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, which is the last major show on the road to WrestleMania 39. Elimination Chamber in Montreal is fast approaching on Saturday, February 18, so let’s take a look…. We’ll take things match-by-match and have a look who’s likely to...
Latest On Jay White Following NJPW Loser Leaves Japan Match
An update has emerged on Jay White, following his ‘loser leaves Japan’ match at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. During the February 11 show, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was defeated by ex-Bullet Club member Hikuleo. Per the stipulation of the bout, White now has to...
Top WWE Name Believes WrestleMania 39 Main Event Will Be Legacy Defining
Paul Heyman has broken down the importance of the upcoming WrestleMania encounter between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble event to earn an opportunity to face Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the latter’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Speaking in...
Tony Khan Says There’s A ‘Real War’ Between WWE & AEW
When Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative back in July, speculation begun about which former WWE stars would return to the company. While numerous free agents have since returned to WWE, other names speculated were names that are currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling. This led...
AEW Fans Speculating About CM Punk’s Future Following Recent Post
CM Punk has not appeared on AEW television since the now infamous AEW All Out media scrum, where he went on a tirade against the company’s executive vice presidents. Punk was suspended and stripped of the AEW World Championship following the incident, but has been out of action with an injury since that day.
Main Roster WWE Star Asked To Work US Indie Show
A main roster WWE star asked to work for a popular United States independent wrestling company before the appearance of AEW stars. Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at PWG’s BOLA show in January 2023. The group accompanied PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia,...
Top Independent Star Wants To Work For AEW In London
A top independent star wants to work for AEW in London. After a 2022 that saw his first critically acclaimed bout against Will Ospreay, Michael Oku has kickstarted 2023 as part of the prestigious PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Although Oku was eliminated in the first round by Konosuke...
