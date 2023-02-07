ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State

Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day

As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In

A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
OTSEGO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day

Flowers have long been the popular choice as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. The Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area has a number of florists who can fill the bill. In Battle Creek, Horrocks Farm Market, Swonk’s Flowers & Gifts, and Lakeside Florist are sure to please. In Kalamazoo, VanderSalm’s Flower Shop & Garden Center, Schafer’s Flowers, and Wedel’s have great selections.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy