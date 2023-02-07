Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been down bad for the past couple of years. As we have seen in the last decade, many large corporations are folding under or selling their companies due to tough times. From places like K-Mart, Sears, and Toy-R-Us to the most recent in Bed Bath & Beyond the trend remains the same.
7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life
It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Even The Dead Deserve To Be Clean: Kalamazoo Headstone Cleaning
Although I have been to my fair share of funerals in my life and have visited a number of graves, headstones always seem to be in great condition. No matter what kind of weather we get in Michigan they stay shining bright, sharing a story with those who still live.
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day
As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Pub in Western Michigan’s New Student Center Could Be First In The State
Western Michigan University's new student center is expected to open in July this year, after nearly a month of delays. It will replace a nearly 75-year-old Bernhard Center, which was built in 1957. But this won't be your ordinary student center, this one will likely become the social hub of...
LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Show From Kalamazoo Wings Event Center In
A video just uploaded yesterday on YouTube has the entire show from Ozzy Osbourne's stop in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on February 9, 1982. This was uploaded 41 years to the day of the original show during the Diary of a Madman Tour and the uploader shared his excitement for the recording, which may be the last soundboard recording of Randy Rhodes:
Another West Michigan Brewery Goes Up For Sale, This Time in Downtown Wayland
On the heels of Elk Brewing's liquidation sale in Grand Rapids and just months after Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman went up for sale, comes news that yet another craft brewery in West Michigan has gone up for sale. Located in downtown Wayland, OpenRoad Brewery was just listed on the market...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
Remembering MLK Jr’s Visit to Kalamazoo & Speech At WMU
Just 4 months after Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, he made a visit to Kalamazoo and delivered yet another beautiful speech to the faculty, students, and administration of Western Michigan University. Dr. King made his trip to speak to the Broncos on December...
Son of Albion Residents Will Help Make Super Bowl Flyover Possible This Sunday
There's a lot of time, manpower, and resources that help make the Super Bowl possible. This year Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Ferrell is one of those people who will help make sure Sunday's festivities go off without a hitch. About MCPO Ferrell. The son of Albion, Michigan residents, MCPO...
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day
Flowers have long been the popular choice as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. The Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area has a number of florists who can fill the bill. In Battle Creek, Horrocks Farm Market, Swonk’s Flowers & Gifts, and Lakeside Florist are sure to please. In Kalamazoo, VanderSalm’s Flower Shop & Garden Center, Schafer’s Flowers, and Wedel’s have great selections.
