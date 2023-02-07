Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
Sarah Paulson Shows Off Her 500-Square-Foot Mobile Home in Malibu — See Inside!
The beachside property is "tiny, tiny" in scale, says Paulson, but bold design choices give it major character Sarah Paulson's Malibu home may be the size of an average one-bedroom apartment in New York City, but it's got something Manhattanites only dream of — the beach right outside the front door! In the March issue of Architectural Digest, the American Horror Story alum shares a look inside her 500-square-foot trailer-turned-hideaway, where she found herself unexpectedly drawn, shortly after putting the finishing touches on her primary L.A. residence. "It was...
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her New Hope Farmhouse Property
One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in their Bucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal.
Mischa Barton: I was told to ‘sleep with’ Leonardo DiCaprio at age 19
Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Erin Napier’s New Book Is All About “The Imperfection Of Our Houses”
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Despite what home magazines and books about decor tell us, our houses rarely (if ever) look as perfectly staged as the photos in those books and magazines might imply. In reality, homes are cluttered, messy, filled with collected items, and are most definitely imperfect. And Erin Napier wanted to pay homage to the imperfect home — so, she wrote a new book called “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home.”
Bergdorf Goodman’s Immersive Campaign to Support Independent, New York City Brands
Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator. On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally designed brands. They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen,...
Sienna Miller in Low-Rise Cargo Jeans Is a Throwback
Sienna Miller’s thoughts on low-rise jeans? Why not. At 41, the actor witnessed the rise of hip-hugging trousers in the noughties, as well as trying out the divisive style for herself back in the day. Proving that low-risers can still be a wardrobe staple in mid-life—if you have the...
In Style
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Celebrities seem to be able to wear — and pull off — just about everything, especially pieces that leave mere mortals scratching their heads. The latest star to slip into the Instagram-favorite Simon Miller clog is Vanessa Hudgens, who paired the love-it-or-hate-it slides with an all-purple sweatsuit while she was grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles.
Nicky Hilton Serves ’60s Style in Leopard Print Coat, Lace Dress & Pointy Pumps at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Nicky Hilton put a glamorous touch on her winter wardrobe for Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The French Sole fashion designer joined a host of A-list stars at the event including Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Wintour. Hilton arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a cozy leopard print coat. Underneath, the socialite wore a short-sleeve black lace dress. The piece had a fitted bodice and a slightly ruffled hemline. Taking inspiration from the ’60s, Hilton accessorized with black leather opera gloves and a small black handbag. The model’s hair was styled in a...
NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamour
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week on Friday with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist.The grandiose show held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank featured dining tables decorated with silver candelabras and brimming with food and fruits covered in silver sparkles, lending a feel of performance art to the fall/winter collection display.Rodarte sister-duo designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who worked on the tutus for 2010's “Black Swan,” seemingly pulled inspiration from the film again. Rodarte's line illustrated that the "balletcore” style trend may...
