EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Diego Boneta stars in ‘At Midnight’, a rom-com that puts Mexico in the spotlight
Diego Boneta is making a new romantic comedy. “At Midnight” follows Alejandro (Boneta), a hotel manager that falls in love with Sophie (Monica Barbaro), a Hollywood movie star who’s staying at the hotel he works in as she films her new movie. They feel a spark as...
tvinsider.com
Hilary Duff Admits It ‘Took a Second to Wrap My Brain Around’ John Corbett as ‘HIMYF’ Love Interest
If you saw that John Corbett, who played Hilary Duff’s music teacher in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice, is now playing her character’s love interest in How I Met Your Father, and it made you pause for a second, you’re not the only one. “Working with...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
tvinsider.com
‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Getting Replaced by Stephen Colbert’s ‘@midnight’
James Corden is stepping away from late-night later this spring, and his exit could mark the end of The Late Late Show as a whole, bringing a close to three decades of the franchise. According to Deadline, CBS is eyeing the old Comedy Central format @midnight to replace The Late...
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mackinley Apologizes to Domynique in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 16 continues to deliver drama with its latest episode, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” which arrives Wednesday, February 8. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the episode, Mackinley is trying to make amends with his new bride Domynique over a situation viewers have yet to see unfold. As they pair gears up for an activity in their Jamaican surroundings, Mackinley finds the words he’s searching for.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Kathryn Newton Shines in Mirrored Rodarte Sheer Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere
Kathryn Newton made a dazzling arrival to the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. For the event, the actress arrived in a Rodarte silver and white hand-beaded gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The long-sleeved, floor-length gown included crushed, mirror-like embellishments throughout, with a backless, mermaid-style fit. Newton was styled by Molly Dickson. Newton wore her blonde tresses with some loose curls, styled into a middle part, with a bold red lip by Gina Brooke. More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks The...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Review: Channing Tatum And Salma Hayek Gyrate Their Way To A Serviceable Third Installment In ‘The Magic Mike’ Franchise
Channing Tatum is back as the magic man, and Stephen Soderberg returns to direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Written by Reid Carolin, this stripper story has a feminist edge as it introduces a new character played by Salma Hayek who’s at the center of the story. Like the other two films, Last Dance has some electric dance numbers (choreographed by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick), with Tatum being as charming as ever. But something is missing from this one and its rushed conclusion makes those ending moments appear random and out of place. We first see Mike Lane (Tatum) working as...
‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report
Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik’s Return Date Announced – Fans React
Mayim Bialik is set to return to Jeopardy! on February 20, taking over from Ken Jennings, who has been handling hosting duties on the currently airing 39th season since September. The Call Me Kat star will begin her latest stint with a High School Reunion Tournament, which will run for...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for ‘Picard’ Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)
Patrick Stewart oozed class at the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday (February 9) night. The Emmy-nominated actor walked the red carpet in a stylish orange jacket and brown pants as he was...
tvinsider.com
‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’ Creators on What Inspired Their New Netflix Animated Series
On the surface My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a typical fun kid-friendly animated adventure series. Venture a little deeper and it becomes apparent that this is a space story grounded in a family dynamic that will resonate with all ages. Terry (Laz Alonso) is a galactic bounty hunter named...
Henry Golding To Star In Nacho Vigalondo’s Madrid-Set Sci-Fi Romance ‘Daniela Forever’ — EFM
EXCLUSIVE: Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to star in the sci-fi romance Daniela Forever, a new film from Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), which XYZ is financing and launching for sales at the EFM. Daniela Forever, which is set to shoot in Madrid, Spain, this spring/summer, will see Golding play a man struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend in an accident six months prior. So, he signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams. Nahikari Ipiña and Nacho Vigalondo are producing at...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
tvinsider.com
‘Magnum P.I.’ Gets ‘a Little Sexier’: Jay Hernandez & Perdita Weeks Tease Season 5
After a kayaking workout in the sparkling blue waters off Oahu, Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) steps into a steamy shower. The private detective isn’t alone for long. “Hey,” he says. “Hey yourself,” purrs his business partner Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) before a passionate embrace. Diehard...
tvinsider.com
‘You’ Heads to London, a Theatrical ‘Poker Face,’ Trevor’s Memorial on ‘Ghosts,’ NFL Honors
The fourth season of Netflix’s psychological thriller You sends its obsessive antihero to London with a new name and identity. Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows guest on Poker Face as feuding has-been actors in a dinner theater. Ghosts memorializes pants-less Trevor with his parents, and Tara Reid, in attendance. As a Super Bowl curtain-raiser, NBC presents the 12th annual NFL Honors.
