chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
chatsports.com
Bulls-Knicks have had discussions about a Zach LaVine trade
NEW YORK – Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that he didn’t expect the Bulls to completely blow-up the roster, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t at least entertain a few big swings. With just over an hour left until the NBA trade deadline comes...
chatsports.com
Bucks Get Their Guy, Reinforce At The Wing
In case you hadn’t heard by now, the Milwaukee Bucks have done it. In exchange for sending out Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill, along with a total of five(!) second round picks, general manager Jon Horst has landed the player that the front office has been eyeing for quite some time now: Jae Crowder.
chatsports.com
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
chatsports.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s clutch win over the Duke Blue Devils
In an overtime thriller, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled out a huge momentum win against the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 69-62. With the win, UVA advances to 19-4 (11-3 in the ACC) on the season. As such, we have five takeaways from the victory.
chatsports.com
Extremely shorthanded, post-deadline Lakers fall short vs. Bucks
In a schedule loss to end all schedule losses, the Lakers — depleted by both LeBron James’ injury absence and an extremely active NBA trade deadline — fell to Milwaukee on Thursday night, 115-106. L.A. did their best to keep up with Milwaukee, but in the second...
chatsports.com
Reviewing the Knicks’ trade deadline
Now that the dust that is the trade deadline has settled, let’s take a look at what the Knicks did and, just as importantly, what they didn’t do. Let’s start off with the lone move they did make. The Knicks sent out Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers and in return, they acquired Josh Hart. The former Villanova Wildcat is as Thibodeau as one can get. First off, he’s a high-energy competitor who defends. Hart is a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and does so at a high level.
chatsports.com
Dominate Effort Lifts Ducks over Trojans
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played one of their most complete games of the season, defeating USC 78-60 on Thursday night in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks shot over 50 percent from the field, making 89 percent of free throws on the night. With 16:29 left in the first half, the game was tied at 6-6, the last time Oregon would not hold the lead in the contest. The Ducks built a double-digit lead with a 13-0 run, and would lead for the remaining 38 minutes and 15 seconds of the contest.?
chatsports.com
Because we have to, let’s look at buyout options for the Bulls
So it’s come to this, again. Another transaction window where the Bulls did... absolutely nothing, a decision that would be more depressing if it wasn’t so expected. After an exciting start to its tenure, AKME apparently is just GarPax 2.0, too lazy to make meaningful changes during a season or, also, free agency, and obsessed with “evaluating” a listless roster long after everyone else in the league has made up their minds. Let’s be real: it’s time to sell the team, Reinsdorfs.
chatsports.com
Video: Mike Muscala talks trade and Celtics debut
chatsports.com
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
chatsports.com
Update: Terrance Ross targeted by Dallas, but plans to sign with Suns
An update! It seems he’s had a change of heart and is going to sign with the Suns. That’s not good for Dallas. After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Willams joined the pursuit, G Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Ross, finalizing a contract buyout with the Magic, brings his 38% 3-point shooting to Suns' title pursuit. pic.twitter.com/AKTjsrT0dP.
chatsports.com
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
chatsports.com
Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to hone in on recruits in the class of 2024. With Ian Jackson now committed to North Carolina, another five-star wing is off the board. That player is Naas Cunningham. The Overtime Elite star picked up an offer from Kentucky just under a...
chatsports.com
Did the Heat just write off this season?
The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
chatsports.com
Tigers Tussle with Temple Sunday Morning at FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With only four home games remaining in the regular season, the Memphis Tigers are back at FedExForum Sunday for an early morning tipoff against Temple. Game time is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Memphis (18-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference) bounced back from its first home...
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
chatsports.com
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
chatsports.com
Goran Dragic unafraid to be honest with Bulls’ struggles at the point
CLEVELAND – Seven years knee-deep in “Heat Culture,’’ and feelings become second to winning. That’s why veteran Goran Dragic has been a key voice in a Bulls locker room that doesn’t always like to confront the truth. So when asked on Saturday about the...
chatsports.com
Only One Question Matters Down the Stretch for Husky Hoops
These days there’s one burning question that’s on everyone’s mind with regards to Husky men’s basketball. We all know it. Do I even have to say it?. It’s what’s the fastest way to get across state lines so that I can legally bet my life savings on Washington +40,000 to win the national title this season at DraftKings? (note: do not, I repeat, do not do that. Although if you want to visit DK for other reasons, by all means.)
