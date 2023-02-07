Read full article on original website
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
abandonedspaces.com
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
WOUB
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NPR) — Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday.
This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.
NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
CNET
The Moon Just Passed in Front of Mars, Producing Some Stunning Images
The famed "Earthrise" image taken by Apollo astronauts of their home planet rising over the lunar horizon gave humanity a new perspective on our home. In a sign of how far we've come, amateur astronomers were recently able to take comparable pictures from the surface of our planet showing what could be our future home rising over the lunar horizon.
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Discovers Colosseum-Sized Asteroid
While capturing breathtaking images of space, NASA‘s James Webb Telescope was photobombed by a previously unknown 300-650 foot asteroid, roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum. While this may seem an enormous size, it’s actually JWST’s small cosmic object spotted to date. A team of European astronomers...
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
Bay News 9
How safe will NASA's nuclear-powered Mars rocket be?
It’s the stuff of science fiction movies and novels: Humans harnessing the power of the atom to travel to other planets and explore space. But soon, it will become a reality. So, just how safe is a nuclear-powered rocket?. What You Need To Know. NASA is looking to shorten...
James Webb Space Telescope pushed past its limits to observe DART asteroid crash
The James Webb Space Telescope had to perform outside of its design limits to observe the collision of NASA's DART probe with asteroid moonlet Dimorphos in September last year, NASA has revealed
Futurism
NASA Satellite Shoots Wall of Green Lasers Down to Earth
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... a wall of lasers?. Hawaiians have been mystified by the bizarre light show that's played across their skies in recent weeks — and as The Debrief reports, the "Matrix Code"-esque lasers' origins are terrestrial in nature, even if they did come from space itself.
Good News Network
Watch China’s Spacecraft Land on the Moon in This Trippy Video
In 2020, China was preparing for its second landing on the moon as part of a sample-return mission of lunar regolith. Dramatic belly-cam footage was captured of the lander’s descent and touchdown. It shows the craft approaching the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of Storms) region of the moon at high...
Futurism
NASA Mars Rover Finds Metallic Object That Smashed Down on Surface
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has stumbled across yet another fascinating discovery while exploring the planet's barren surface. This time, it appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite dubbed Cacao, which measures roughly a foot across and can be seen in an ultra-high resolution image, stitched together from 19 individual photos taken by the rover on January 28.
KEDM
Earth will have 'a very close encounter' with an asteroid tonight, NASA says
There's no reason to panic — an asteroid will shoot past our planet harmlessly Thursday night, NASA says. But still, the space agency says the object — the size of a large moving truck — will make one of the closest approaches to Earth ever when it zips over the Southern Hemisphere.
This dwarf planet has a ring instead of a moon, and scientists don't know why
Recent telescope data revealed that a small planet in the far reaches of our solar system has a dense ring round it, and scientists are baffled as to why.
