Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open ITA National Indoors against No. 17 San Diego
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The winner advances to face either Auburn or Ohio State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. A&M (6-0)...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Parade to free-throw line helps Texas A&M men's basketball team sweep season series vs. Auburn
For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint. Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggieland Match Play boys golf tournament set for Friday, Saturday
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the AggieLand Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Teams will play 36 holes of stroke play Friday then be seeded for 18-hole matches Saturday. The field will include The Woodlands Christian Academy, College Park,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Aggie Baseball Hour: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Aggie Baseball Hour, featuring Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Guests include Jeremy McMillan and Chris Cortez. (air date February 9, 2023) The Aggie Baseball Hour originates from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M pledge, 2 signees make 6A all-state team
Here’s the final Class 6A all-state team; sorry for the delay; too many names spelled wrong. If Sarah finds more, I’ll send them out. I’ll then send the first three teams to AP at 5:40ish. THANKS TO ALL. Remember to call it the Blue Bell/TSWA A-State Team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Davenport's rebounding prowess powers College Station girls basketball team over Brenham
Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play. Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team beats Harker Heights, to play bi-district game Monday
Junior Taler Thornton scored 17 points and freshman Avery Archer added nine points as the Bryan girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 64-40 District 12-6A victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Bryan celebrated Senior Night and honored its parents in prepping for the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Martinez-Brown leads large contingent of BV all-staters in Class 5A
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins to set up district tiebreaker game
The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night. Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April
Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Simmons to resign early as president of Prairie View A&M University
Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University, said Friday she will resign at the end of February, three months earlier than her expected resignation date of June 1. The abrupt resignation appears to be over a difference with Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp about hiring during the rest of Simmons’ term as president. In a letter to the campus community Friday, Simmons said she was recently informed that “she could only continue as president with limited presidential authority.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Feb. 11
Movies in the park return to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater with "The Wiz" on Sunday, Feb. 26. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets and watch on a 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers not allowed; food available for purchase. Free parking at Post Oak Mall. No pets. Information: 979-764-3486 or email parks@cstx.gov.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 9
Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station Fire Department seeks mutual agreement with Bryan Fire Department
Fire departments in both Bryan and College Station are looking to negotiate a proposed mutual aid agreement that would mitigate any jurisdiction having more resource availability than the other. During Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting, Fire Chief Richard Mann presented the council with a proposed agreement. In 2021,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Feb. 10
Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Hines will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church (217 W. 26th St. in Bryan). An awarding winning musician, Aloia has sung with the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Chamber Choir and at the Marlboro Music Festival. Hines is director for the newly launched Padanaram Chamber Music Festival, a classical music festival in Massachusetts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Regents approve adding three degree programs
Students at Texas A&M University may soon be able to major in financial planning, international affairs and journalism. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved new bachelor’s degree programs in the trio of fields at its meeting Thursday afternoon. The regents also authorized to request approval of the degree programs from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. All three majors currently exist in some capacity at A&M, but are set in motion to become their own degree programs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in College Station on Wednesday
One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. Investigators from the College Station Police Department served a knock-and-announce search warrant just after 6 a.m., Couch said. During the...
