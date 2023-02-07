ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Rockport man faces up to 30 years, $1 million fine following guilty plea for PPP loan fraud

PORTLAND — Rockport resident and former Planning Board member Mark X. Haley II pleaded guilty today, Feb. 8, in U.S. District Court in Portland to a bank fraud scheme in which he filed nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received over $1 million in fraud proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine, in a news release.
ROCKPORT, ME
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Seacoast Current

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME

