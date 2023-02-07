Read full article on original website
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
Rockport man faces up to 30 years, $1 million fine following guilty plea for PPP loan fraud
PORTLAND — Rockport resident and former Planning Board member Mark X. Haley II pleaded guilty today, Feb. 8, in U.S. District Court in Portland to a bank fraud scheme in which he filed nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications and received over $1 million in fraud proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine, in a news release.
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, but Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
