Florida State

Florida's orange production forecast has dropped again

The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season. That is down from a January forecast of 18 million boxes and would be the lowest amount since 15.9 million boxes were filled in the 1935-1936 season.
DeSantis wants to expand state guard

The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget. DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard to assist the Florida...
Statewide Prosecutor Bolstered in Election Cases

TALLAHASSEE — Refueling a debate about alleged voter fraud, Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill that will help the statewide prosecutor investigate potential election crimes. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-33 along party lines to pass the measure (SB 4-B), which was approved Wednesday by the Senate....
About a million Floridians are getting kicked off Medicaid, here's how that could affect the state

About 1 million Floridians will soon lose Medicaid coverage in April due to the end of the Public Health Emergency’s continuous enrollment provision. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which brought an end to the Public Health Emergency provision that required states to provide continuous Medicaid without removing individuals.
Florida wants to level the playing field in NIL when it comes to student athlete compensation

Florida was once a leader in allowing college athletes to be paid. The state’s original name, image and likeness law came before the NCAA passed wide-ranging rules paving the way for those athletes to receive corporate sponsorships. Now Florida lawmakers are lifting some of those early restrictions in order to make the state’s collegiate programs more competitive.
A stormy start to the weekend for parts of Florida

Parts of the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula are in for a very stormy start to the weekend. 2 big waves of storms, with multiple rounds in between, are expected between tonight and late Saturday. The first wave is this evening and overnight with storms likely through sunrise tomorrow. Some storms...
