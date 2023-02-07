Read full article on original website
First Amendment advocates say DeSantis' media defamation stance would hurt free speech on all sides
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make it easier to sue media outlets for defamation. But Florida's First Amendment Foundation says that would have a chilling effect on free speech. During a roundtable discussion in Hialeah Gardens on Tuesday, DeSantis called on the legislature to address the impacts of media defamation on the public.
FHSAA agrees to remove menstrual history questions from student athlete forms
This story has been updated as of Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 p.m. The organization that governs high school sports in Florida agreed to remove controversial questions about menstrual history for student athletes, according to the Palm Beach Post. The form, itself, is mandatory, but — under the previous...
State control over the Reedy Creek district now awaits final Senate approval
The Florida House on Thursday approved a proposal that would shift control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District away from the Walt Disney Co., setting up a final vote Friday in the Senate. The Republican-dominated House voted 82-31 to approve the bill (HB 9B), which would give authority to Gov....
Florida's orange production forecast has dropped again
The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season. That is down from a January forecast of 18 million boxes and would be the lowest amount since 15.9 million boxes were filled in the 1935-1936 season.
DeSantis wants to expand state guard
The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget. DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard to assist the Florida...
Statewide Prosecutor Bolstered in Election Cases
TALLAHASSEE — Refueling a debate about alleged voter fraud, Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill that will help the statewide prosecutor investigate potential election crimes. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-33 along party lines to pass the measure (SB 4-B), which was approved Wednesday by the Senate....
About a million Floridians are getting kicked off Medicaid, here's how that could affect the state
About 1 million Floridians will soon lose Medicaid coverage in April due to the end of the Public Health Emergency’s continuous enrollment provision. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which brought an end to the Public Health Emergency provision that required states to provide continuous Medicaid without removing individuals.
Florida wants to level the playing field in NIL when it comes to student athlete compensation
Florida was once a leader in allowing college athletes to be paid. The state’s original name, image and likeness law came before the NCAA passed wide-ranging rules paving the way for those athletes to receive corporate sponsorships. Now Florida lawmakers are lifting some of those early restrictions in order to make the state’s collegiate programs more competitive.
A stormy start to the weekend for parts of Florida
Parts of the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula are in for a very stormy start to the weekend. 2 big waves of storms, with multiple rounds in between, are expected between tonight and late Saturday. The first wave is this evening and overnight with storms likely through sunrise tomorrow. Some storms...
