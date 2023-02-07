The forecast of Florida’s orange production dropped again Wednesday, as efforts intensify to assist citrus growers who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised forecast that said Florida growers will fill 16 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season. That is down from a January forecast of 18 million boxes and would be the lowest amount since 15.9 million boxes were filled in the 1935-1936 season.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO