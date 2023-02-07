Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
1 dead after shooting in Pineville, police say
The Pineville Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person died in a shooting early Sunday morning.
2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
WIS-TV
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving SC school bus, deputies say
A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill, South Carolina school bus
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
WIS-TV
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
WLOS.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
Coroner IDs woman killed in shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating after authorities said a 47-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Darlington. Octavia Bethea of Darlington died a few minutes after midnight on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who ruled her death a homicide. Hardee’s office said an autopsy is scheduled at the […]
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
