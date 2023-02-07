Read full article on original website
Prospects Report: February 10, 2023
Iowa continues point streak, extending to 14 games. Iowa extended its season-long point-streak to 14 games this past week (9-0-5), beating Texas and falling to Rockford twice beyond regulation. Iowa opened the week with a 5-3 win over Texas on Feb. 1. Nic Petan recorded a hat trick while Sam Hentges and Sammy Walker each scored.
Player Blog: Mahura excited to find a home with Panthers
Honestly, I had no real expectations when I arrived in South Florida. Coming over after getting claimed off waivers, I just wanted to make whatever impact I could. I just wanted to come into the room and add whatever I could and do whatever I could do to stick around. When you get claimed, you know that you only have a window to show what you can do.
Preview: Coyotes Hit the Road for Friday Night Showdown in Chicago
Feb. 10, 2023 | 6:30 pm MST | United Center, Chicago, Ill. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes head to the Midwest to kick-start their three-game road trip tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. The trip is the second-to-last time this season that the team will be on the road for the at least three consecutive games. Friday's game also marks the first of a back-to-back set of games Arizona has against Chicago and St. Louis.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Two Teams for Kolesar
Mom helps out during Fathers Trip two-and-a-half years after passing of Kolesar's Dad. Keegan Kolesar's dad died on Sept. 13 of 2020. So, with his teammates surrounded by their dads on the VGK Fathers Trip this week, Kolesar could have felt a bit alone at times. His mom made sure that wasn't going to happen.
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
Robertson's rise with Stars latest success for U.S.-born players in NHL
The Dallas Stars forward is tied for fifth with Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane among U.S.-born players in points (193 in 178 games), and fourth among them in goals (91) since his first full NHL season in 2020-21. The 23-year-old has taken his game to another level this season with 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists) in 53 games, on pace for 107 points.
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL Buzz: Brodin out for Wild against Stars
Kane, Toews miss practice for Blackhawks; Barkov game-time decision for Panthers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonas Brodin will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, BSN, BSWI, SN) because of a lower-body injury.
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue to Host 'Super Saturday' Event on Feb. 11
Fans Encouraged to Attend NHL23 Club Gaming Championship, Watch Party, Public Skate and Youth Hockey Tournament at FIC Bellevue. It's an all-day Nashville Predators extravaganza at Ford Ice Center Bellevue with a gaming tournament, public skates and watch party on Saturday, Feb. 11. Join fellow Preds fans for these fun,...
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
'SHOW THAT I BELONG'
BUFFALO - Jakob Pelletier is past the honeymoon phase. Six games and 10 shots into his NHL career, the former first-round pick badly wants to get on the scoresheet and reward the coaching staff for giving him such a golden opportunity. "I really want to produce," Pelletier said following Friday's...
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
'It's a place I love to be' | Cozens looks ahead after signing extension
Dylan Cozens arrived in Buffalo in 2019 with the mindset that he wanted to be part of the solution for the organization that had just drafted him with the seventh-overall pick. Much has changed in the ensuing three-plus years, from the front office to the dressing room. But Cozens was...
Caps Back in Action in Boston
On Saturday afternoon in Boston, the Caps come out of their All-Star break/bye week hibernation to take on the Bruins at TD Garden. Washington makes its lone trip to Beantown this season to face the juggernaut Bruins, the NHL's best team by far to this point of the season. The Caps haven't seen the Bruins since dropping a 5-2 decision to them in the District on Oct. 12, opening night of the 2022-23 season.
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation Announce Official Helmet Sponsorship
The Colorado Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation ("Kiewit") today announced a sponsorship agreement that connects the leading North American construction and engineering firm, with regional headquarters in Denver, to the hometown National Hockey League (NHL) and Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. As part of a multi-year sponsorship, Kiewit will become the...
