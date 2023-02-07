Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating
Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
Man fatally shot in South L.A.
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area today left one person dead another hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future
"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
