Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!

There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000

LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating

Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future

"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Valley View

Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles

Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

