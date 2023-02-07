Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
969wsig.com
Missing Luray woman found dead
A Luray woman reported missing yesterday was found dead. The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that search teams located the body of Catherine Stevens around 9 o’clock last night. Authorities had been on the lookout for Stevens after she reportedly walked away from her West...
WHSV
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor. Chief Schacht...
NBC 29 News
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of a busy road in Greene County for several hours early Thursday, February 9. VSP says it responded to the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail shortly after 7a.m. Authorities have so far...
Man hurt in shooting in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were called to 930 Harris Street for a report of a disorder at around 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and the officers secured the area while evidence technicians responded to the scene.
cbs19news
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
wsvaonline.com
Greene County crash deadly
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash this morning along Route 33 Business. Spokesperson Corrine Geller said that state police responded to a crash just after 7 o’clock in the 9-thousand block of Spotswood Trail. A section of highway near Ice House Road in Stanardsville was closed for several hours in both directions.
cbs19news
CPD investigating early morning shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early morning incident on Harris Street. According to police, officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Police say it was upgraded to a shooting call after officers secured the area and evidence...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man arrested after high speed chase and crash
A Harrisonburg man may have escaped serious injury, but he is in hot water with the law after he led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing his car early this morning in downtown Broadway. Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller reports that just after four o’clock, officers with Broadway and...
cvillecountry.com
Shots fired on Harris Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On February 8, 2023, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits located on 930 Harris Street. The call quickly escalated into a shooting. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene while detectives and evidence technicians responded. Shortly thereafter, an...
WHSV
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
WHSV
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office found that an alleged armed robbery, which was reported last week at the intersection of Old Greenville Rd. and Route 262, never actually happened. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office sent out a press release stating that investigators looked into...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
NBC 29 News
No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
Augusta Free Press
Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news
Remember the guy who said he was pulled over on Route 262 in Augusta County last week by three armed black guys with masks?. And now the man, Sammie Lee Mason Jr., 38 of Craigsville, has been booked for filing a false police report. This ending to this story wasn’t...
cbs19news
Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
