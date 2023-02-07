ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Community News, February 9

EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the Hamptons” fundraiser in support of veterans will take place in East Hampton from 6 p.m.... more. Three burlap sacks never made it back to the barn. Left by the base of...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

The Green Catch

Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor

The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more. EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go

Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor Dies January 11

Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor died on January 11. She was 63. She was born in Southhampton on June 10, 1959, to James G. and Mary C. Bennett. After graduating... more. When it comes to dual meets and dual-meet tournaments in wrestling, a lot of the ... 8 Feb 2023 by Drew Budd.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach Dies February 2

Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach died unexpectedly on February 2 of an apparent cardiac arrest while working as a member of the ski patrol at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area... more. The Police Radio Operators Benevolent Association — the union that represents emergency dispatchers in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Gardella Pitches Affordable Housing at Sag Harbor Municipal Site

When Sag Harbor Village officials last year hired H2M Architects + Engineers of Melville to undertake preliminary design work for the eventual replacement of the Sag Harbor Firehouse and Sag... more. The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ... 9 Feb 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 2.9.23

• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and a high temperature near 54 degrees, with a calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening, mainly before 10 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53, and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs

The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9

TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Furniture Today

Ashley licensee picks Long Island town for latest store

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Ashley licensee Eugene Chrinian opened a 22,556-square-foot store here at 3230 Middle Country Road on Feb. 2. Chrinian owns and operates 23 other Ashley stores in the surrounding region. This store, which will have a grand opening on March 3, will employ 15. “We are...
LAKE GROVE, NY
27east.com

Housing Contest

Thank you for your editorial “Bait and Switch” [January 19]. I was at the meeting where the Liberty Gardens housing complex was introduced. What I heard from Ralph Fasano: He was going to get a traffic light installed on County Road 39 and use Seasons Lane and Hillcrest Avenue for coming and going. After push-back from the community, his company changed its infrastructure plans to eliminate using the local streets.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Mito Asian Fusion Opening Soon in Smith Haven Mall and Babylon

Mito Asian Fusion, the chain of Asian fusion restaurants already in Queens and Yonkers is set to move into the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Deer Park Avenue in Bay Shore. Formerly Monsoon Steak & Sushi in the old Bank of Babylon building at 48 Deer Park Avenue,...
LAKE GROVE, NY
27east.com

Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available

A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more. The Express News Group presented “The Pulse of the Market: Buying & Selling in the ... 3 Feb 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

