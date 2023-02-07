Read full article on original website
27east.com
Community News, February 9
EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the Hamptons” fundraiser in support of veterans will take place in East Hampton from 6 p.m.... more. Three burlap sacks never made it back to the barn. Left by the base of...
27east.com
The Green Catch
Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
27east.com
Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities
New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen J....
27east.com
Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor
The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more. EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
27east.com
His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go
Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
27east.com
Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor Dies January 11
Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor died on January 11. She was 63. She was born in Southhampton on June 10, 1959, to James G. and Mary C. Bennett. After graduating... more. When it comes to dual meets and dual-meet tournaments in wrestling, a lot of the ... 8 Feb 2023 by Drew Budd.
27east.com
District 9 First Responders, Suffolk County Sheriffs Battled on the Ice at Buckskill Winter Club Sunday Night
The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ocean rescue members from East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton, hosted the Suffolk County Sheriffs... more. The Hamptons First Responder Charitable Fund is hosting a game between the District 9 First Responders — made up...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
27east.com
Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach Dies February 2
Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach died unexpectedly on February 2 of an apparent cardiac arrest while working as a member of the ski patrol at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area... more. The Police Radio Operators Benevolent Association — the union that represents emergency dispatchers in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
27east.com
Gardella Pitches Affordable Housing at Sag Harbor Municipal Site
When Sag Harbor Village officials last year hired H2M Architects + Engineers of Melville to undertake preliminary design work for the eventual replacement of the Sag Harbor Firehouse and Sag... more. The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ... 9 Feb 2023...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 2.9.23
• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and a high temperature near 54 degrees, with a calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening, mainly before 10 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53, and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
27east.com
Southampton Village Dispatchers Union, Three Years Into Working Without a Contract, Rejects Latest Offer
The Police Radio Operators Benevolent Association — the union that represents emergency dispatchers in the Village of Southampton — has been working without a contract for three years, and it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by...
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9
TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
Furniture Today
Ashley licensee picks Long Island town for latest store
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Ashley licensee Eugene Chrinian opened a 22,556-square-foot store here at 3230 Middle Country Road on Feb. 2. Chrinian owns and operates 23 other Ashley stores in the surrounding region. This store, which will have a grand opening on March 3, will employ 15. “We are...
27east.com
Housing Contest
Thank you for your editorial “Bait and Switch” [January 19]. I was at the meeting where the Liberty Gardens housing complex was introduced. What I heard from Ralph Fasano: He was going to get a traffic light installed on County Road 39 and use Seasons Lane and Hillcrest Avenue for coming and going. After push-back from the community, his company changed its infrastructure plans to eliminate using the local streets.
longisland.com
Mito Asian Fusion Opening Soon in Smith Haven Mall and Babylon
Mito Asian Fusion, the chain of Asian fusion restaurants already in Queens and Yonkers is set to move into the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Deer Park Avenue in Bay Shore. Formerly Monsoon Steak & Sushi in the old Bank of Babylon building at 48 Deer Park Avenue,...
27east.com
Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available
A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more. The Express News Group presented “The Pulse of the Market: Buying & Selling in the ... 3 Feb 2023...
