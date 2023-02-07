ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season

The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Steelers Javon Hargrave, JuJu Smith-Schuster on big stage at Super Bowl

A few weeks before he can strut into free agency, Javon Hargrave can wobble onto the field at the Super Bowl. Hargrave was affectionately dubbed “J Wobble” by teammates upon being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. But five days after turning 30, Hargrave could cap his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles by earning a Super Bowl ring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jerome Bettis gives his take on current state of Steelers

There have been many questions surrounding what the Steelers will look like next season ever since the team decided to keep Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator. Former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis recently added his thoughts to the discussion. "Ninety percent of the NFL, the strength of your football team...
PITTSBURGH, PA

