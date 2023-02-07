Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
Cecil County man opens Faithful Fitness, opened in Elkton on 'leap of faith'
While pushing you to pump it up and smiling from ear to ear, Bernie Cevis' mild mannered message of fitness hasn’t changed, but his location has.
Here's What We Know About The 36-Hour Manhunt For David Linthicum In Maryland
David Linthicum was apprehended early on Friday morning following an intensive two-day manhunt where he shot two Baltimore County Police officers, according to officials.At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies were able to surround the 24-ye…
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
Two Airlifted To Maryland Hospital In Shooting Under Investigation: State Police
Two men were airlifted to a Maryland hospital following a Carroll County shooting overnight. Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, were transported by a medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Friday, Feb. 10 following a shooting that remains under investigation by Maryland State Police the following day.
5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
WBAL Radio
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
WBAL Radio
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
First Suspect Apprehended After Laurel Shopping Center Murder
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed a New Carrollton man outside of a Laurel shopping center earlier this week, authorities announced. Rakyia Talley, 46, of Laurel, is the first suspect to be arrested and taken into custody following the fatal shooting of Antwaun D. Conyers …
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Comments / 6