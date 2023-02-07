The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean of Students Office and University Counseling Services are rolling out a new initiative for students called YOU at UW-Platteville. YOU is an online well-being platform, offering 24/7 access and support while maintaining privacy and anonymity. The portal is personalized so that it will adapt to changing student experiences, such as stressors, needs and lifestyle. Its goal is to help students succeed in academics and career readiness, thrive in areas of personal wellness and get students motivated and involved. In each of these core areas, users can take confidential questionnaires to assess their current strengths and challenges. Then, the system delivers on-campus resources, wellness tips, modules and other helpful tools based on individual needs.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO