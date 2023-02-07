Read full article on original website
Related
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville’s BSU to host Ebony Weekend Conference
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Black Student Union will host the 18th annual Ebony Weekend Conference Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18. "Ebony Weekend is one of Black Student Union's biggest events and every year we look to make it bigger and more exciting than the last,” said Sydney Byas, BSU president who is serving her third year on the board. “This year is very special as we are celebrating Black Student Union's 55th anniversary on campus.”
uwplatt.edu
University services introduce YOU at UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean of Students Office and University Counseling Services are rolling out a new initiative for students called YOU at UW-Platteville. YOU is an online well-being platform, offering 24/7 access and support while maintaining privacy and anonymity. The portal is personalized so that it will adapt to changing student experiences, such as stressors, needs and lifestyle. Its goal is to help students succeed in academics and career readiness, thrive in areas of personal wellness and get students motivated and involved. In each of these core areas, users can take confidential questionnaires to assess their current strengths and challenges. Then, the system delivers on-campus resources, wellness tips, modules and other helpful tools based on individual needs.
uwplatt.edu
Faculty lead performing and visual arts students to Europe
Dozens of University of Wisconsin-Platteville Performing and Visual Arts students traveled across the pond to embark on short-term faculty led trips to Europe over winterim. Dr. Tyler Ostergaard, associate professor of art, and Gregory Nelson, professor of art and art program coordinator, led the Art Study Abroad to Rome. Dr. Bob Demaree, director of choral activities, and Stephanie Klein, associate director of choral activities, organized the Chamber Choir London Tour. Dr. Ann Farrelly, professor of theatre and theatre program coordinator, Jeffrey Strange, professor of theatre, and Sarah Strange, senior lecturer of theatre, guided the Theatre Study Abroad to London.
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville to host ASCE Concrete Canoe society-wide finals
The Concrete Canoe Competition tasks student teams with designing and building a canoe entirely from concrete. Teams are scored on their design paper, final product, presentation and races. The races will take place on Blackhawk Lake and include a sprint and slalom. UW-Platteville has hosted the regional Concrete Canoe Competition...
Comments / 0