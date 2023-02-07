Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Arkansas routs Weber State 8-0 to open softball season
Arkansas softball season got started Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and the Razorbacks hit the jackpot in their first inning of the campaign. Redshirt junior Callie Turner pitched four innings while allowing just two hits and her teammates put up five runs on five hits in their first at bat as Arkansas roared to an 8-0 run-rule win over Weber State in the Rebels Kickoff.
Don't Worry About Nick Smith, Hogs Will Have Hands Full
Mississippi State riding a winning streak coming into game and strong inside game.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
Central’s Razorbacks target Annor Boateng impressing as junior and pondering future
Little Rock Central star and in-state 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng reflects on his coveted recruitment, high school career goals, and what he looks for in a college landing spot.
hogville.net
Arkansas softball set to open season in Las Vegas
Arkansas softball fans will get the opportunity to watch all five of the No. 6 Razorback games in the Rebels Kickoff in Las Vegas this weekend as well as many other contests this season. Arkansas, 48-11 last season with a second consecutive SEC Championship and a Super Regional berth, will...
bestofarkansassports.com
What Started as Contempt for John Calipari in Arkansas Basketball Circles Is Trending Toward Flat-Out Affection
Ten years ago – a touch more – Calipari was coming off a national championship with Kentucky in just his third season at the helm in Lexington. He’d already taken the Wildcats to an Elite Eight and a Final Four in his first two seasons. Ten years...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
Time for Hogs to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Nick Smith's Return
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman says he may be back on court in "near future"
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
Lack of Daimion Collins Late Against Arkansas Proves Puzzling as Oscar Tshiebwe's Struggles Continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari took the podium for less than six minutes following his Wildcats' dismantling 88-73 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night. Quick to head over for a radio segment afterward, Calipari didn't give much when asked about the collapse of his team in the second ...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
Arkansas football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football probably wish they had a re-do on the 2022 season, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back in 2023. Unfortunately, the middle of that 2023 schedule is an absolute gauntlet and if Arkansas can manage to win 8-9 games next season, that would be massive.
tigerdroppings.com
Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later
A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
kuaf.com
From NWA to Grammy Award
More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
