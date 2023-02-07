ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Arkansas routs Weber State 8-0 to open softball season

Arkansas softball season got started Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and the Razorbacks hit the jackpot in their first inning of the campaign. Redshirt junior Callie Turner pitched four innings while allowing just two hits and her teammates put up five runs on five hits in their first at bat as Arkansas roared to an 8-0 run-rule win over Weber State in the Rebels Kickoff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas softball set to open season in Las Vegas

Arkansas softball fans will get the opportunity to watch all five of the No. 6 Razorback games in the Rebels Kickoff in Las Vegas this weekend as well as many other contests this season. Arkansas, 48-11 last season with a second consecutive SEC Championship and a Super Regional berth, will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tigerdroppings.com

Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later

A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

From NWA to Grammy Award

More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

