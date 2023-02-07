Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
DOE: 940 comments of 1,094 oppose proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents discussed the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education Standard’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which were...
kotatv.com
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
sdpb.org
Crazy Horse Memorial: New CEO on the view from 6,532 feet up & 75 years in
On today's In the Moment... Lori Walsh takes listeners to a mountain with a mission. For 75 years, work on the Crazy Horse Memorial has continued one chisel and one blast at a time. Its work is now supported by Whitney Rencountre, the new CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
kotatv.com
Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday
The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 6...
newscenter1.tv
Hill City Café: A staple in the Hill City community
Purchased in 2000 by Patty Houska and her husband, Hill City Café is a staple in the Hill City community where people congregate for a cup of coffee and delicious, homemade food. Patty and her husband always wanted to redo the café before he passed away, but it didn’t...
sdpb.org
Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
newscenter1.tv
“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
KELOLAND TV
RC’s Monument hosts back to back shows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show. Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
KEVN
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
kotatv.com
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A family “miraculously” escaped their home when a speeding car crashed into it, severing a gas line and causing an explosion. Rapid City Police got the call about 4:15 Friday morning. According to reports, a driver was speeding through an east Rapid City neighborhood, crashing into a house on Degeest Drive, hitting a gas meter, and causing an explosion. The house and two nearby buildings caught fire.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
newscenter1.tv
MISSING TEEN: Rapid City Police seeking public’s help to find 13-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department wants your help to locate 13-year-old Ariel Franks of Lead. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the area of The Monument at 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt with a black undershirt, blue jeans, and possibly a black sweatshirt.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this home in Deadwood, you’ll fall in love with it’s historic charm!
DEADWOOD, S.D. – This fully renovated home features amazing rock retaining walls and an awesome covered front patio. On the main floor, you’ll find an open living and dining space, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances and a small pantry with an attached laundry room. One bedroom and a half bath are also on this floor.
KELOLAND TV
2 injured in SUV crash in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people had to be helped out of an SUV after a crash in Custer County. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Ghost Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday. 3 people were inside the SUV when it...
newscenter1.tv
Who’s scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court in February?
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The following persons are scheduled to make a court appearance in Pennington County in February 2023. These individuals have been charged with their respective crimes but have not been convicted and are innocent until proven guilty. Quincy Bearrobe is charged with second-degree murder of 19-year-old Myron Blaine...
gowatertown.net
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
Comments / 1